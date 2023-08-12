Here are cooling spots around the Portland metro area to beat the heat

With temperatures expected to reach triple digits next week, the city has announced locations and hours for splash pads and misting stations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With temperatures expected to reach triple digits next week, Portland Parks & Recreation announced locations and hours for cooling centers across the metro area.

Current weather models put temperatures at the PDX airport between 100 and 105 degrees from Monday through Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for next week, including inland areas of Eugene north to Longview and east in the gorge to Hood River.

Splash Pads

The city has expanded splash pad summer hours from 10 a.m.-8p.m. every day through Labor Day.

Misting Stations

Additionally, the Portland Water Bureau announced the return of its pop-up cooling stations. Fourteen parks across the city now have misting stations set up spraying 24 hours a day through Thursday, Aug. 17.

• Argay Park (3898 Northeast 141st Avenue)

• Glenhaven Park (8000 Northeast Siskiyou Street)

• Floyd Light Park/Rose Petal Fountain (10620 Southeast Stark Street)

• Harney Park (8498 Southeast 67th Avenue)

• Holladay Park (1198 Northeast Multnomah Street)

• Knott Park (2505 Northeast 117th Avenue)

• Lents Park (4603 Southeast 92nd Avenue)

• Lynchwood Park (17301 Southeast Haig Street)

• McKenna Park (7129 North Wall Street)

• Mt Scott Community Center (5527 Southeast 72nd Avenue)

• Normandale Park (1260 Northeast 57th Avenue)

• Powell Park (Curb Service south of Powell in Southeast 22nd Avenue)

• Wilshire Park (3350 Northeast Skidmore Street)