Here are cooling spots around the Portland metro area to beat the heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — With temperatures expected to reach triple digits next week, Portland Parks & Recreation announced locations and hours for cooling centers across the metro area.
Current weather models put temperatures at the PDX airport between 100 and 105 degrees from Monday through Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for next week, including inland areas of Eugene north to Longview and east in the gorge to Hood River.
Splash Pads
The city has expanded splash pad summer hours from 10 a.m.-8p.m. every day through Labor Day.
- Colonel Summers Park - Southeast 17th Avenue and Taylor Street
- Columbia Park and Annex - North Lombard Street and Woolsey Avenue
- Dawson Park - North Stanton Street and Williams Avenue
- Earl Boyles Park - East of Southeast 107th Avenue and Francis Street
- Elizabeth Caruthers Park - 3508 Southwest Moody Avenue
- Essex Park - Southeast 79th Avenue and Center Street
- Farragut Park - North Kerby Avenue and Farragut Street
- Fernhill Park - Northeast 37th Avenue and Ainsworth Street
- Gateway Discovery Park - 10520 Northeast Halsey Street
- Irving Park - Northeast 7th Avenue and Fremont Street
- Kenton Park - 8417 North Brandon Avenue
- Khunamokwst Park - 5200 Northeast Alberta Street
- Northgate Park - North Geneva Avenue and Fessenden Street
- Peninsula Park - 700 North Rosa Parks Way
- Pier Park - North Lombard Street and Bruce Avenue
- Raymond Park - Southeast 118th Avenue and Raymond Street
- Spring Garden Park - 3332 Southwest Spring Garden Street
- Woodlawn Park - Northeast 13th Avenue and Dekum Street
Misting Stations
Additionally, the Portland Water Bureau announced the return of its pop-up cooling stations. Fourteen parks across the city now have misting stations set up spraying 24 hours a day through Thursday, Aug. 17.
• Argay Park (3898 Northeast 141st Avenue)
• Glenhaven Park (8000 Northeast Siskiyou Street)
• Floyd Light Park/Rose Petal Fountain (10620 Southeast Stark Street)
• Harney Park (8498 Southeast 67th Avenue)
• Holladay Park (1198 Northeast Multnomah Street)
• Knott Park (2505 Northeast 117th Avenue)
• Lents Park (4603 Southeast 92nd Avenue)
• Lynchwood Park (17301 Southeast Haig Street)
• McKenna Park (7129 North Wall Street)
• Mt Scott Community Center (5527 Southeast 72nd Avenue)
• Normandale Park (1260 Northeast 57th Avenue)
• Powell Park (Curb Service south of Powell in Southeast 22nd Avenue)
• Wilshire Park (3350 Northeast Skidmore Street)
• Woodstock Park (4701 Southeast 47th Avenue)