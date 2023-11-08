Heat wave heightens water safety in Portland: 'No lives lost'

Lifeguards and river patrol officials are stressing the importance of being careful on the water as temperatures rise.

TROUTDALE, Ore. — At Glenn Otto Park Friday, families found refreshment in the Sandy River, knowing what lies ahead.

“It’s supposed to be in the 100s next week,” said Mardi Palan who brought her two kids to the Troutdale park. “We feel really safe here because they offer life jackets and I can relax a little bit."

“The lifeguards seems so capable here and it is really nice,” added Ann Heideman, who was also at the river.

This summer marks the 24th year that American Medical Response (AMR) has staffed Glenn Otto Park and High Rocks Park in Gladstone with river rescue technicians. Before that, an average of two people drowned at Glenn Otto Park every year. AMR will have staff on hand from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. through Labor Day and will also offer free life jackets on site.

“No lives lost, that's what we go by. Just keep everybody safe,” said AMR river rescue technician, Matthew Mullen. “It would make us feel a lot better and for the parents to know their kids are in life jackets.”

Mullen said August is usually when they deal with the most close calls.

“Summer's almost over, people going back to school, going back to work, weather's going to start declining so they try to get out and do whatever they can the last month,” said Mullen.

On the Columbia and Willamette Rivers, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s River Patrol will be running patrols amid the heatwave.

“We're expecting a lot of to be out on the water,” said Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Diekmann.

Diekmann is warning people to stay hydrated, and sober if they’re operating watercraft. He said it’s important for everyone on the river to leave space for each other and above all, wear life jackets.

Last weekend, Diekmann said he assisted the Clark County's Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit near Frenchman's Bar Regional Park. He said that's where a father drowned.

“The child that was with them was wearing a life jacket, the gentleman was not,” said Diekmann. "From the best we could tell, he might have gotten fatigued…that's why anytime we can encourage people to wear life jackets we highly encourage it.”

Back at Glenn Otto Park, Mullen said the water is running around 64 degrees. While many find it refreshing, Mullen warned it's still cold enough to shock someone, especially in contrast to the sweltering heat.