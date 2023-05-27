Lifeguards return to Glenn Otto, High Rocks parks after weeks of training

AMR River Rescue team will be stationed along the Sandy River each day until Labor Day weekend.

TROUTDALE, Ore. — With summer knocking on the door, many folks are searching for a place to beat the heat.

“I love the Sandy River,” said Noah Merz. “It changes day to day, even sometimes from morning to afternoon.”

Merz knows what he’s talking about, he often recreates on the Sandy River. He’s also a river rescue technician with American Medical Response (AMR). Which means he knows and is trained on some of the water hazards and scenarios most people probably wouldn’t think about.

“Foot entrapments, rocks, the water is a bit colder than most people expect, and it's moving quite a bit faster,” said Merz.

At Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale, AMR river rescue techs completed a two-week training academy to sharpen skills and build confidence.

“Lower water in the section right out where people are doing paddle boards, that typically will kind of form a chute and it's a lot of fast-moving water and more rocks and hazards can be exposed at lower water. Right now, a lot of those are hidden under the water,” Merz said.

About 20 river rescue technicians performed different training exercises. Rope rescues, where a rope is thrown from shore to a swimmer in distress. Search dives and kayak rescues, along with paddleboard launches.

“That's one of our best tools out here for reaching swimmers in need of assistance,” said Merz.

He stressed about having proper equipment such as life vests and good footwear.

Beginning Saturday, May 27, the AMR River Rescue team will be stationed at Glenn Otto Park and High Rocks Park in Gladstone each day until Labor Day weekend.