Burning and campfire restrictions tightened ahead of Oregon heat wave

Multiple governments and agencies have issued or tightened up existing burn bans ahead of an expected string of days hitting 100 degrees or more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A significant heat wave is expected to bake Portland and the Willamette Valley next week, and several local and regional governments have announced tighter restrictions on fires and burning in the area.

Some local bans were already in place; Clark County banned all land clearing and residential burning indefinitely starting July 1, jumpstarting an annual ban that normally begins July 15. Multnomah County also announced a burn ban back in June, to be phased in over a period of weeks.

The federal Bureau of Land Management joined in on Thursday, announcing that all campfires will be prohibited on BLM lands in northwest Oregon starting Friday, including on developed campgrounds. Portable stoves that use liquified or bottled fuels are still allowed, along with propane fire puts with shut-off valves. All other types of open fires, including using charcoal briquettes, are prohibited.

"Doing what we can to prevent human-caused fires is very important, especially as we enter the peak of summer when fires can spread quickly," Northwest Oregon District Manager Dennis Teitzel said in a statement.

The city of Salem announced Friday that it has issued a ban on open burning starting Sunday, prohibiting agricultural burning, land clearing, ceremonial fires and recreational fires including backyard fire pits, outdoor fireplaces and portable fireplaces. Cooking with propane grills will still be allowed.

The Oregon Department of Forestry announced Friday that it will raise the fire danger level on lands it protects in Clackamas and Marion counties to "extreme" (red) starting at the beginning of the day on Sunday. The Industrial Fire Precaution Level will increase to Level 3.

The increased danger levels trigger the following restrictions, according to a news release from the department: