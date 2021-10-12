Countdown to MLS Cup final: Fans excited to cheer on Timbers

The Timbers are hosting the final for the first time. Fans camped outside Providence Park for days hoping to get one of 1,000 wristbands for the Timbers Army section

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland Timbers fans lined up early Friday morning outside Providence Park to get the coveted wristbands for some of the best seats for Saturday's MLS Cup final.

The Timbers made 1,000 wristbands available that allow early access into the stadium to nab a seat in the Timbers Army general admission section. Some fans showed up since Monday afternoon, spending days camped outside of the stadium, while others showed up at the last minute to get in line.

"I get to hang out with my friends, I get to hang out with my people," said Rob Switzer, a fan from Salem who started camping since 6 p.m. Thursday night. "We just kick it out here and try to stay warm and just enjoy the atmosphere."

By 7 a.m. Friday, when the wristband distribution started, the line had stretched around three-quarters of Providence Park.

The sleeping crowd is all standing outside Providence Park as we’re just minutes away from the wrist bands getting handed out. #MLSCup #RCTID pic.twitter.com/K5uSobFFaZ — Devon Haskins (@devonhaskins) December 10, 2021

This is the Timbers's third MLS cup, but only the first time the team has hosted the final at Providence Park. They're facing New York City FC Saturday at noon.

"This is a dream come true," said Timber Joey, the team's mascot, who was with fans early Friday morning. "It's not a dream come true just for the players that are going to experience it on the field. It's a dream come true for the fans and the front office staff who have worked really hard to be excited for years and years — to finally have the big game right here at home and show the world what Soccer City USA is all about."

Some made their excitement even more apparent (and permanent) by getting free tattoos, courtesy of the Timbers. The team picked three fans and covered the cost for a tattoo of the Timbers logo.

"I love the Timbers, might as well put them on my body," said Matthew Harrington, one of the winners. The Timbers also surprised the winners with free tickets to the sold-out match.

MLS Cup trophy arrives

Fans also showed up at Providence Park Friday afternoon as the MLS Cup arrived. Portland Timbers legends from all eras delivered the 21-pound, 24 inch, sterling silver trophy to the stadium.

Among the legends were Byron Alvarez, John Bain, Nat Borchers, Josh Cameron, Futty Danso, Bright Dike, Shaun Higgins, Jack Jewsbury, Jorge Perlaza, Ryan Pore, Troy Ready, Liam Ridgewell, Scot Thompson, Vytas, Rodney Wallace and Ben Zemanski.

Portland lit up in green and gold

The city will be lit up in Timbers colors in support of the championship game. The Oregon Convention Center's twin spires will be lit in green and gold starting around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon through midnight and Saturday evening.

“The national broadcast of MLS Cup 2021 is an opportunity to highlight what we all love about Portland – the tremendous pride Oregonians have in the Rose City, and the sense of community that is so strong here,” said Lynn Peterson, president of the Metro Council, which owns the convention center.

The Moda Center, Morrison Bridge, Fox Tower, Wells Fargo Tower and Crown Plaza building will also be lit up.

KGW reporter Devon Haskins contributed to this article.