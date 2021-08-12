Volunteers clean up trash around Providence Park ahead of MLS Cup final

SOLVE Oregon said 38 volunteers picked up about 200 pounds of trash around the stadium before Saturday's big match between the Timbers and New York City FC.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of volunteers picked up about 200 pounds of trash around Providence Park ahead of the MLS Cup final this weekend, according to nonprofit SOLVE Oregon.

The nonprofit, which hosts cleanup efforts around the state to help improve the environment, said 38 volunteers showed up Wednesday morning to get rid of litter surrounding the Portland Timbers stadium.

The Timbers will face New York City FC for the championship match this Saturday.

SOLVE Oregon said it provided the volunteers with safety vests, litter grabbers, gloves and trash bags, and they got to work.

"I want to make sure this place looks great. I've been doing this for over a year now," said Timbers fan Christine, who was one of the volunteers at the cleanup.

Outreach Coordinator Larissa Gordon said these cleanups help boost morale in the city.

"During our downtown Portland cleanups, we've had over 5,000 volunteers," Gordon said. "This started in September of 2020. With those 5,000 volunteers, we have picked up over 5,000 pounds of trash."

Former Timbers player Nat Borchers now serves as the team's community ambassador. He said he joined the cleanup because for him, hosting the MLS Cup is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Portland has a black eye with everything that has happened," Borchers said. "With all of the protests last year and if you drive around the city and you see there's just a lot that needs to go into picking up the city. We need to come together and do that."