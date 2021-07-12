Timbers fans line up early outside Providence Park ahead of MLS Cup final

Tickets went on sale Tuesday, but some fans plan to wait in line until Friday when 1,000 wristbands for the Timbers Army fan section will be handed out.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers are playing against New York City FC in the MLS Cup final this Saturday at Providence Park. It's the first time Portland is hosting the championship game, and some fans are already lining up days in advance.

Joshua Thompson has been camped outside the stadium since Monday afternoon to get a wristband for the Timbers Army section, which is known to have some of the loudest fans.

"I'm excited to chant, sing, scream, hopefully cry tears of victory," Thompson said.

Tickets to the game went on sale to the general public Tuesday, but Thompson plans to camp out until Friday when 1,000 wristbands to the coveted fan section will be distributed.

"I moved here in May and I've come to every match since May. And I just dove into the culture and now as you can see, I'm totally sucked into the culture," he said.

Thompson will be working remotely on his computer while he waits.

"It beats the office at my apartment for the last two years to be honest. Maybe I focus on work a little less, but it's special week so that's ok," he said.

The Timbers have played in two other MLS Cup finals, winning against Columbus Crew SC in 2015 and losing to Atlanta United in 2018. Unlike the championship game this Saturday, those matches were both on the road.

"I think everybody understands the magnitude of the celebration, having this MLS Cup in Portland," said Timbers Head Coach Giovanni Savarese. "It's not only about what's happening inside the stadium, it's what's happening in the city of Portland because of the passion the city has for the game."

Midfielder George Fochive was part of the MLS Cup-winning team in 2015. He's now back with the club, looking for a second title.

"I feel so grateful — every game we get a Providence Park, but this one is definitely, probably the most special one ever for me," Fochive said.

One of the Timbers' best players, midfielder Sebastian Blanco, sat out last weekend's Western Conference Final against Real Salt Lake due to an apparent hamstring injury.

Coach Savarese said he will likely return for Saturday's game, but the team will have a better idea of his status by Thursday.