Portland Timbers head coach to hold news conference ahead of MLS Cup final

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon, ahead of the 2021 MLS Cup final on Dec. 11. The Timbers will take on New York City FC at Providence Park Saturday afternoon.

The news conference on Thursday is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. It will be live streamed in the video player above, the KGW news app and the KGW YouTube channel. Savarese will be joined by Timbers captain Diego Chara and midfielder Sebastián Blanco.

Victory log arrival

Earlier on Thursday, mascot Timber Joey and Timber Jim were at Providence Park for the arrival of the victory log. As the tradition goes, Timber Joey will use a chainsaw to cut a slab off the victory log for every goal a Timbers player scores during Saturday's game. The slabs are then given to the players who scored goals.

MLS cup trophy unveiling

Timber Joey is expected to unveil a 15-foot, 1,500 pound replica of the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy at Pioneer Courthouse Square at 5 p.m.

Chainsaw artists Patrick and Michael Bryson will also be at the square to carve the MLS Cup trophy out of a four-foot log.

A look at the MLS Cup trophy

There have been three different versions of the MLS Cup trophy and the first one debuted in 1996. In 2015, Portland's MLS Cup trophy was the first to feature the updated logo on the front featuring the league's newest crest.

The iconic jeweler, Tiffany & Co., created the trophy which weighs 21 pounds. It was mostly forged with sterling silver and is valued at $120,000. The design of the trophy includes the iconic fluid handles and 11 facets on the front and back, which symbolize the 22 players that participate on the field in a match.