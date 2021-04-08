Portland track and field athlete wins silver at Tokyo Olympics

Courtney Frerichs, who lives and trains in Portland, took home a silver medal in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase on August 4.

TOKYO, Japan — Track and field star Courtney Frerichs, of Portland, Ore., took home a silver medal in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. This is her first Olympic medal.

Frerichs was born in Illinois, but currently lives in Portland and trains at the Bowerman Track Club.

At the start of the race, Frerichs broke away from the pack and led for much of the first half until the last 250-meters. She finished with a time of 9:04.79 and was outpaced by Peruth Chemutai of Uganda, who won gold with a time of 9:01.45. Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya finished in 9:05:39 and won bronze.

BRINGING HOME SOME SILVER! 🥈@courtfrerichs8 crosses the line in second in the women's 3000m steeplechase final. #TokyoOlmypics pic.twitter.com/2Ib22yM8Mk — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2021

One day before competing, Frerichs said on Twitter that she had been thinking about this day for a long time, and that she was "excited, fit, and ready to toe the line against a fantastic field."

The Olympic final is tomorrow night! I have been thinking about this day for so long and I am excited, fit, and ready to toe the line against a fantastic field. 8 pm in Tokyo, 6 am CT- streaming on Peacock. 🇺🇸🏃🏼‍♀️⚡️ #tokyo2020 #teamUSA pic.twitter.com/wjn7UV9MGQ — Courtney Frerichs (@courtfrerichs8) August 3, 2021

Frerichs is the first American to score a silver medal in the steeplechase and the second to win a medal in the event. The first American medalist in the event was Emma Coburn, who earned bronze in Rio in 2016. This year, however, Coburn was disqualified from placing after she stumbled during a water jump in the final lap of competition.