Beaverton native Mariel Zagunis' bid for third gold medal in women's sabre comes up short

Zagunis, a five-time Olympian and Beaverton native, was looking for her third gold medal in fencing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Beaverton native Mariel Zagunis came up short in her quest to win a third Olympic gold medal. Zagunis lost in the quarterfinals in the women's sabre competition.

Zagunis beat Gabriella Page of Canada 15-3 in the round of 32. She followed it up with a 15-12 victory against Ji-Yeon Kim in the round of 16. But Zagunis' run came to an end in the next round. She lost 15-8 to Sophia Velikaia from Russia.

Zagunis is one of two American women to ever win a medal in fencing. She won gold in Athens and followed it up with another gold medal in women's sabre in Beijing. She also took home bronze in the team event in 2008 and 2016.