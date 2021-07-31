Former Oregon Duck Raevyn Rogers qualifies for 800-meter final in Tokyo

Raevyn Rogers was a star runner at the University of Oregon, and now she has the opportunity to earn her first-ever Olympic medal.

TOKYO, Japan — Raevyn Rogers was a star runner at the University of Oregon, and now she has the opportunity to earn her first-ever Olympic medal in the women's 800-meter final at the Tokyo Games.

Rogers qualified for the 800-meter final after finishing third in her semifinals heat on Saturday with a time of 1 minute, 58.29 seconds. The race is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 5:25 a.m. Pacific Time.

Winning a gold medal in Tokyo would add to her long list of accomplishments.

As an Oregon Duck, Rogers won the most prestigious college track and field award, the Bowerman Award. She's a six-time NCAA champion and a 10-time All-American. She finished second at the U.S. Track and Field Trials in June.

Fellow Oregon track alum Jenna Prandini, a two-time Olympian, competed in the semifinals for the women's 100-meter on Saturday. She finished fourth in her heat with 11.11 seconds, falling short of qualifying for a chance to medal.

Prandini finished fourth in the event at the Olympic trials in June, but later secured a spot after Sha'carri Richardson was suspended for testing positive for marijuana. She will also compete in the 4x100-meter relay and the 200-meter.