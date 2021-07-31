x
Olympics

Former Oregon Duck Raevyn Rogers qualifies for 800-meter final in Tokyo

Raevyn Rogers was a star runner at the University of Oregon, and now she has the opportunity to earn her first-ever Olympic medal.
Raevyn Rogers, of United States, wins a heat in the women's 800-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

TOKYO, Japan — Raevyn Rogers was a star runner at the University of Oregon, and now she has the opportunity to earn her first-ever Olympic medal in the women's 800-meter final at the Tokyo Games.

Rogers qualified for the 800-meter final after finishing third in her semifinals heat on Saturday with a time of 1 minute, 58.29 seconds. The race is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 5:25 a.m. Pacific Time. 

Winning a gold medal in Tokyo would add to her long list of accomplishments.

As an Oregon Duck, Rogers won the most prestigious college track and field award, the Bowerman Award. She's a six-time NCAA champion and a 10-time All-American. She finished second at the U.S. Track and Field Trials in June. 

Fellow Oregon track alum Jenna Prandini, a two-time Olympian, competed in the semifinals for the women's 100-meter on Saturday. She finished fourth in her heat with 11.11 seconds, falling short of qualifying for a chance to medal. 

Prandini finished fourth in the event at the Olympic trials in June, but later secured a spot after Sha'carri Richardson was suspended for testing positive for marijuana. She will also compete in the 4x100-meter relay and the 200-meter. 

Both Rodgers and Prandini were the fastest U.S. runners in their respective heats on Saturday. 

