Your guide to local athletes in the Olympics

Here are the Olympic athletes with ties to Oregon and Southwest Washington.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of athletes with ties to Oregon and Southwest Washington will compete on the world’s biggest stage at the Tokyo Olympics.

The delayed 2020 Olympics will begin Friday, July 23.

Here are the athletes to watch with ties to Portland, the state of Oregon or Southwest Washington:

Track and Field

Ryan Crouser, Shot Put – The defending gold medalist hails from Sam Barlow High School in Gresham. Crouser set a new shot put world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene. The 31-year-old hit a mark of 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches in his fourth throw in the finals. He shattered the old record of 75 feet, 10 1/4 inches that was set by Randy Barnes in 1990.

Galen Rupp, Marathon – A two-time Olympic medal winner, Rupp went to Portland’s Central Catholic High School and ran track at the University of Oregon. He currently trains in Beaverton, Oregon. This will be Rupp’s fourth Olympics. He won a silver medal in the 10,000 meters at the London Olympics in 2012, and he won a bronze medal in the marathon at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Rupp won the U.S. Olympic marathon trials.

Micah Williams, 100 meters – Williams went to Portland’s Benson High School and rewrote the record books for Oregon high school sprinters. He chose to run track at the University of Oregon, where he just finished his freshman year. He finished fifth in the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 9.91 seconds and was the only college student in the final. Williams will likely run on the relay team in the 4 x 100m. Watch KGW’s story on Williams from 2020

Devon Allen, 110-meter hurdles – A former University of Oregon football player and track star, Allen finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at the Olympics in Rio. He qualified for Tokyo by placing second at this year's trials in Eugene.

Raevyn Rogers, 800 meters – Rogers ran track at the University of Oregon and currently trains in Portland. She won silver in the 800 at the World Championships in 2019. She finished second in the 800 meters at the Olympic Trials.

Matt Centrowitz, 1,500 meters – Centrowitz is the defending gold medalist in the 1,500, but the former Oregon Duck finished second in the track trials to current Duck Cole Hocker in dramatic fashion.

Cole Hocker said byeeeeeeeepic.twitter.com/J4N2GfrlPn — Travis Miller (@TravisMillerFlo) June 28, 2021

Cole Hocker, 1,500 meters – Hocker, a sophomore at the University of Oregon, is a college national champion in the 1,500 and he outkicked Matt Centrowitz, the defending gold medalist, in an amazing finish at the Olympic Trials.

Woody Kincaid, 5,000 & 10,000 meters – Kincaid is a runner to watch in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter race. The former Portland Pilot and current Bowerman Track Club runner won the 10,000 and finished third in the 5,000 at the U.S. trials in Eugene.

Grant Fisher, 5,000 & 10,000 meters – Fisher finished second at the U.S. trials to Kincaid in the 10,000 meters and was also runner up in the 5,000 meters. He also runs for Bowerman Track Club, which is based in Portland.

Sally Kipyego, Marathon – Kipyego will run in her second Olympics, but her first representing the U.S.A. In 2012, the Kenyan-born runner won silver in the 10,000 meters. She became an American citizen in 2017. She trains in Eugene, Oregon, and finished third in the Olympic Marathon Trials to qualify for Tokyo.

Jenna Prandini, 100 & 200 meters – Prandini, a former Oregon Duck, finished fourth in the 100 meters at the U.S. track trials and is expected to be part of the 4 x 100m relay. She also qualified for the 200-meter race by finishing second.

Clayton Murphy, 800 meters – Murphy won the bronze medal in the 800 meters at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He finished first in the 800 at the U.S. trials in June. Murphy used to train in Portland with the Nike Oregon Project before it folded in the wake of a four-year ban for longtime coach Alberto Salazar.

Jessica Hull, 800 & 1,500 meters – Hull, another former Oregon Duck, will represent Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.

Cravon Gillespie, 100 meters – Another former Oregon Duck, Gillespie qualified for the U.S. 4 x 100 relay team.

Elise Cranny, 5,000 meters – Cranny won the 5,000 meters at the U.S. track trials to make her first Olympic team. She trains in Portland with the Bowerman Track Club.

Karissa Schweizer, 5,000 meters – Schweizer finished second to Cranny at the U.S. trials. She also runs with the Bowerman Track Club in Portland.

Kara Winger, Javelin – An American record holder in the javelin, Winger is getting ready to compete in her fourth Olympics. She finished second at the Olympic Trials to qualify for Tokyo. Winger grew up in Vancouver, Wash. and graduated from Skyview High School.

Fencing

Mariel Zagunis – This two-time gold medal winner from Beaverton will compete in her fifth Olympics. She is also a two-time bronze medal winner in the team competition. The most decorated U.S. fencer of all time, Zagunis is a graduate of Valley Catholic High School. The Tokyo Olympics will be her first since giving birth to her daughter in 2017. In 2012, Zagunis was the U.S. flag bearer during the opening ceremonies in London.

Volleyball

Kim Hill – Hill grew up in Portland and won bronze in volleyball at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter graduated from Portland Christian High School and has been a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2013.

Gymnastics

Jordan Chiles – Chiles grew up in the Vancouver area and now trains in Texas with four-time gold medalist Simone Biles. She finished third in the all-around competition.

Jade Carey – A future Oregon State Beaver, Carey will compete as an individual specialist in Tokyo. She earned an individual invite due to how she has performed in the Apparatus World Cup Series over the past three years. She is expected to join the Beavers gymnastics team in time for the 2022 season.

Basketball

Damian Lillard – Dame Time is heading to the Olympics. The Portland Trail Blazers’ all-star point guard will play in his first Olympic basketball tournament. One of the first players to publicly commit to Team USA, Lillard leads a roster filled with fellow NBA All-Stars, including Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum.

Soccer

Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Adrianna Franch and Becky Sauerbrunn – Four members of the Portland Thorns FC were named to the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) roster. Sauerbrunn will play in her third Olympics. Dunn and Horan were named to the Olympic roster for the second time, and Franch was named to the roster for the first time.

Christine Sinclair – Portland Thorns midfielder Christine Sinclair was named to the Canada Women’s National Team roster for the fourth time. She has the most goals all-time in international competition.

Megan Rapinoe – A former star at the University of Portland, Rapinoe will play in her third Olympics. In 2019, she won the Golden Ball award at the World Cup after leading the USA to a title.

Swimming

Caspar Corbeau – Corbeau grew up in Portland and graduated from Sunset High School in 2019 and now swims for the University of Texas. He holds dual citizenship with the U.S. and The Netherlands. He will swim the 100- and 200-meter breast stroke for The Netherlands in Tokyo.

