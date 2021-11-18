Talia von Oelhoffen leads No. 15 Oregon State women to 80-72 win against Cal Baptist

Talia von Oelhoffen scored 18 points and freshman Greta Kampschroeder scored all of her career-high 13 points in the decisive third quarter.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 18 points and freshman Greta Kampschroeder scored all of her career-high 13 points in the decisive third quarter as No. 15 Oregon State turned back California Baptist 80-72.

California Baptist had nine of its 14 3-pointers in the first half, taking a 45-39 lead over the Beavers.

But with Kampschroeder hitting three 3s, Oregon State had a 28-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter. The Beavers closed the quarter with a 15-0 run, Kampschroeder scoring eight.