Kalscheur, Brockington help Iowa State defeat Oregon State 60-50

AMES, Iowa — Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, Izaiah Brockington had a double-double and Iowa State defeated Oregon State 60-50. Brockington had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added nine points and seven assists for the Cyclones.

Warith Alatishe had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists for Oregon State. Maurice Calloo added eight points.