No. 14 Oregon State opens with 82-52 victory over LMU

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points and five steals and sophomore Taylor Jones and freshman AJ Marotte scored 15 apiece as No. 14 Oregon State opened its season with an 82-52 victory over Loyola Marymount in nonconference play.

The Beavers took control in the second quarter, using a 12-2 run to take a 30-17 lead with 4:51 left before halftime. Von Oelhoffen scored the first five points in the run and Jones scored the last five. Oregon State stretched its lead to 44-30 at halftime, blocking eight shots along the way.