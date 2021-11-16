Maurice Calloo's 20 points not enough as Oregon State men fall to Tulsa 64-58

TULSA, Okla. — Jeriah Horne had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Tulsa scored the last four points to beat Oregon State 64-58.

Oregon State (1-2) scored seven straight points, highlighted by a Jarod Lucas 3-pointer, to pull to 60-58 with 48 seconds to play. Rey Idowu then made a pair of free throws for Tulsa and Lucas missed a 3 on the other end. Darien Jackson sealed it with two more free throws.