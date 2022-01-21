Should the Blazers keep or trade McCollum, Simons and Powell? | Locked on Blazers podcast

So who stays, who goes and what's the best way forward for the Portland Trail Blazers?

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the latest Special Delivery Mailbag from Locked On Blazers! It's time to answer your questions about the future of the Portland Trail Blazers' four guards. Portland probably can't keep all of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and Norman Powell on the roster, leaving some tough decisions about the direction of the franchise on the immediate horizon. So who stays, who goes and what's the best way forward for the Blazers?

Plus, we answer some listener questions about trading Damian Lillard, Nassir Little's long-term path towards becoming a reliable starting forward and whether landing a boatload of draft picks is the most desirable trade package for the Blazers at the deadline.

Finally, we rank the worst contracts in the NBA and the best television broadcasts across the league and decide which former Blazers jersey needs to come back.

