The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10. Here are the latest trade rumors involving the Portland Trail Blazers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10. According to NBA pundits, the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be active leading up to the deadline. Through Feb. 10, this article will be updated regularly whenever the Blazers are mentioned in trade rumors by reputable NBA reporters (think Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report and Marc Stein, previously of the New York Times and ESPN).

Here’s a look at some players who have been mentioned in trade reports involving the Blazers. We’ll update this list when other players are reported to be Blazers’ trade targets:

Myles Turner: Indiana Pacers center is 25 years old (he turns 26 on March 24). The 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man leads the NBA in blocks this season at 2.8 per game. He has averaged 2.3 blocks over his seven seasons in the league, leading the NBA in blocks in 2018-19 and 2020-21. He is also a solid outside shooter for a center, making 34.9% of his attempts over his career. This season, Turner is averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game.

Jerami Grant: Detroit Pistons forward is 27 years old (he turns 27 on March 12). The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward (he can also play small forward) is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in 33.2 minutes per game this season. Developed a reputation as a 3-and-D forward with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets before taking on a larger role the past two seasons in Detroit.

Here's a look at the latest reports involving Portland. Check back as this story will be updated often between now and Feb. 10:

Does Turner’s foot injury impact his trade value? (Jan. 18)

Turner suffered a stress reaction in his left foot, according to Charania and Haynes and will be re-examined in two weeks, the Pacers said. Wojnarowski reported that Turner's injury doesn't make a trade impossible, but it certainly could be an obstacle in Pacers getting max value for him at deadline." Wojnarowski said the Pacers could opt to wait until the offseason to trade Turner. Before Turner's injury, Fischer reported that the Pacers' asking price for Turner was "said to include multiple first-round picks."

Blazers interested in Turner, Grant (Jan. 13)

Turner and Grant have emerged as potential trade targets for the Portland Trail Blazers, Fischer reports. League sources told Fischer that the Blazers have been "frequently mentioned" as a "strong destination" for Turner and that Grant has "also emerged as a potential Portland target."

Nurkic, Covington available for trade (Jan. 13)

Fischer reports that Damian Lillard's surgery, which will sideline him for much if not all of the rest of this season, "seems to further increase the likelihood of [Trail Blazers center] Jusuf Nurkic and [forward] Robert Covington heading elsewhere." In December, Fischer reported that the Blazers would gauge trade interest in Nurkic and Covington but that rival front offices were showing interest in Larry Nance Jr.

Trade market for McCollum, Powell (Jan. 13)