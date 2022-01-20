Trail Blazers lose in Miami, plus latest trade rumors | Locked on Blazers podcast

Where do the Portland Trail Blazers stand in the NBA landscape as the Feb. 10 trade deadline draws near?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers lost in Miami on Wednesday night, 104-92. CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons each scored 20 points in the first half but the Heat defense locked up the Blazers down the stretch as Heat center Bam Adebayo put Portland away in the final seven minutes.

Today's episode also breaks down the Western Conference tiers, ranking each of the 15 teams in the West by group. It's a fun exercise to see where the Blazers stack up and how the playoff picture is taking shape. It's a monthly check in with what the rest of the West is doing and what part of the middle of the pack the Blazers belong in.

Finally, the show closes with the latest trade rumors. The Blazers are reportedly still in the market for Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons. Portland also views players like Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown as the kind of trade targets who would appease Damian Lillard. Plus, an injury to Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner complicates the trade market for Portland and the rest of the NBA.

