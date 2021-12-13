Locked on Blazers: Dame returns but Blazers still lose

The Portland Trail Blazers also unveiled a new starting lineup, but it didn't matter. Portland still lost its fifth straight game.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Sunday night, Damian Lillard returned to the Portland Trail Blazers starting lineup after missing the previous five games with an abdominal issue. Portland also switched up its starting group, inserting Larry Nance Jr. and Nassir Little at the forward spots.

The more things change, the more things stay the same as the Blazers lost their fifth straight game to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-111. There were some fun bright spots from Anfernee Simons and Ben McLemore, but the final seven minutes saw the Blazers blow a lead and come up short in the clutch.

That's enough bad news for one episode so this one closes with a Moment of Joy shared by a listener about falling in love with Blazers basketball.

