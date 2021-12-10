New GM Joe Cronin set to make big change to the Portland Trail Blazers (with Jason Quick)

In this episode, Jason Quick of The Athletic joins to discuss Cronin's first public comments, the possibility of trading guard CJ McCollum, and more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday introduced interim general manager Joe Cronin at a press conference, er conversation, at the team's practice facility in Tualatin.

Cronin gave the Blazers fans a look at his even keel demeanor and his vision for the future of the franchise, which he openly admitted needs some changes.

In this episode, Jason Quick of The Athletic joins to discuss Cronin's first public comments, the possibility of trading guard CJ McCollum, center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Robert Covington and how Cronin will likely retool the roster around superstar guard Damian Lillard.

