Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin makes good first impression, plus Dame drama

Portland Trail Blazers interim general manager Joe Cronin makes a positive first impression and Damian Lillard hits back against the national media narrative.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers interim general manager Joe Cronin made a positive impression on the team's fanbase during a conversation (don't call it a press conference) with media on Thursday. He gave off a warm, positive vibe, answered questions with confidence and provided the impression he'll be given the autonomy to make major moves with the team's roster.

This week was also full of drama surrounding Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard and national media, first with a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick and then with an article by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that many suspected used former Blazers general manager Neil Olshey as a main source. Lillard was critical of both pieces and then spoke out during shootaround this week, saying he wanted to stay in Portland and wasn't demanding a trade.

On this week's episode of KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast, Orlando Sanchez and Jared Cowley share their first impressions of Cronin, discuss the articles that were written about Lillard and the Blazers this week and whether Lillard's reaction to them was justified, and assess the current state of the Blazers on the court.

