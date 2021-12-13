Blazers squander fourth-quarter lead, drop fifth straight game to spoil Damian Lillard's return

Lillard had 24 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in his return from an abdominal injury Sunday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 24 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in his return from an abdominal injury Sunday night, but the Portland Trail Blazers squandered a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost their fifth straight game, 116-111, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Blazers led 100-93 after a Nassir Little dunk with 7:51 left in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves used an 11-4 run over the next three minutes to tie the game at 104. The game was still tied 106-106 with 2:28 left after a Larry Nance Jr. dunk, but the Timberwolves closed the game on a 10-5 run.

Anfernee Simons hit six 3-pointers and led the Blazers with 26 points. Ben McLemore hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points in 15 minutes off the bench.