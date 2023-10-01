Jrue Holiday traded from Blazers to Boston Celtics

Portland will receive center Robert Williams III, guard Malcolm Brogdon, a 2024 Warriors first-round pick and a 2029 unprotected Celtics first-round pick.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers made another big trade Sunday, moving All-Star guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics for two players and two first-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Sunday morning.

Holiday was acquired in Wednesday's trade that sent superstar guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Immediately after that trade was announced, it was reported that the Blazers were shopping Holiday, a two-time All-Star and five-time All-Defense guard.

Multiple teams reached out to the Blazers immediately about trading for Holiday; ultimately, he ended up in Boston, where he'll pair with All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum and All-NBA guard Jaylen Brown to help the Celtics challenge the Bucks for the Eastern Conference crown and contend for an NBA championship. Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics "beat out several teams in both conferences with a significant trade package."

Portland gets center Robert Williams III, guard Malcolm Brogdon, a 2024 top-four protected pick from the Golden State Warriors (via the Celtics) and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick from Boston.

With the trade, Portland improves its impressive return in the trade for Lillard. Here's a look at everything the Blazers got back in the Lillard trade, as of Sunday morning:

PLAYERS

Deandre Ayton

Robert Williams III

Malcolm Brogdon

Toumani Camara

DRAFT ASSETS

2024 protected first-round pick from Golden State Warriors

2030 unprotected first-round pick swap from Milwaukee Bucks

2029 unprotected first-round pick from Milwaukee Bucks

2029 unprotected first-round pick from Boston Celtics

2030 unprotected first-round pick swap from Milwaukee Bucks

The Blazers might not be done making trades, either. They could look to trade Brogdon for another young player or draft assets. Wojnarowski reported Sunday morning that sources say Portland plans to keep Williams but may move Brogdon since they're committed to building around young guards Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

"There has certainly been interest in veteran Malcolm Brogdon and [Portland expects] teams will be calling on him," Wojnarowski said.

Williams, who has the best nickname in the NBA — Time Lord — will pair with Ayton to give the Blazers a strong tandem at center. The 6-foot-9 big man has been a key piece for the Celtics in their playoff runs over the past few seasons. Over the past two seasons, Williams has averaged 9.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks in 27.4 minutes per game.

The 25-year-old (he turns 26 on Oct. 17) has had some trouble staying on the court due to knee and other injuries; last season, he played in only 35 games and the season before he missed 21 games. But when he's on the court, he's a fantastic defensive player. Over the past two seasons, the Celtics have allowed almost five fewer points per 100 possessions when he's on the court and he was named to the NBA's All-Defensive second team in 2022.

If the Blazers don't trade Brogdon, he's a good veteran addition to Portland's young corps of guards. Brogdon, 30, has averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game over his seven-year career. Last season, his first with the Celtics, the 6-5 guard averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 26 minutes per game. He played in 67 games, all off the bench.

With media day Monday and training camp starting Tuesday, the new-look, rebuilding Blazers are ready to go. Here's a look at the team's potential starting lineup and reserve rotation for the coming season, barring any other trades:

STARTERS

PG: Scoot Henderson

SG: Anfernee Simons

SF: Matisse Thybulle

PF: Jerami Grant

C: Deandre Ayton

RESERVES