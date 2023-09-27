'I'm trying not to cry': Damian Lillard trade provokes outpouring of heartbreak, elation

Blazers fan mourned, Bucks fans rejoiced, and others took shots at the Miami Heat.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The much-anticipated news broke Wednesday of the Portland Trail Blazers' plan to trade superstar Damian Lillard. Even though Portlanders have been expecting the trade for some time now, the release of a three-way trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns quickly provoked an outpouring of reactions on social media.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Blazers will receive point guard Jrue Holiday from the Milwaukee Bucks and center Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns. Portland also gets a 2029 unprotected first-round pick from Milwaukee and unprotected first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030 from the Bucks. The Blazers will also will receive rookie forward Toumani Camara from Phoenix.

The Blazers will send Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson to Phoenix and Milwaukee will send Grayson Allen to the Suns.

Dame himself addressed the news with a vague, tantalizing tweet ahead of any public statements to the press — saying that true Blazers fans and Portlanders will be "addressed truthfully, " but "casuals" will not.

The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned



Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks 🎟️ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 27, 2023

Naturally, many Blazers fans are heartbroken — even if not all of them were surprised — but most were happy for Lillard.

“I’ll cheer for him on the Bucks for sure, but him and Giannis are going to be pretty scary,” Blazers fan Kyle Kirsch told KGW.

“Let him do his thing, let him be happy, he’s done a lot for Portland, Portlanders shouldn’t be mad at him," Sherby Cullom, another Blazers fan, told KGW. "He’s been a positive focal point and he’s done a lot for the community as a whole. Portland’s always going to be his home regardless of where he goes.”

Damian Lillard is responsible for most fun I've ever had as a sports fan. My favorite Blazer of all time. You only get a few of these guys in your life and I'm really happy I was around for @Dame_Lillard. — ian karmel (@IanKarmel) September 27, 2023

When he requested the trade I was trying not to cry in a salon chair and now the deal is official and I’m trying not to cry on a zoom call https://t.co/app1tzUL6J — Ashtyn Butuso (@lil_buts) September 27, 2023

“I was at a conference and I was looking at the news and I was shocked that Damien, you know he’s been saying he’s loyal to Portland and that he’s going to be here forever and now he’s out,” Blazers fan David Avalos told KGW. “Once you have a star like Dame leave, it doesn’t matter what pieces you get it’s not going to be the same.”

Walking into Foot Locker next year to buy the Dame 10s Milwaukee Bucks colorway pic.twitter.com/3Z86cj7ClE — Yu (@YucciMane) September 27, 2023

The fact that the day came that Dame is traded and I am relived and happy and laughing my butt off is the bow on the gift that was the Lillard era in #RipCity — Team Mom (@tcbbiggs) September 27, 2023

From breaking records

To ending franchises.



The impact that this man had/has on my life is crazy.

Myself, a grown ass man worshiped this guy everyday, died on every hill.



I named both my dogs after him, I made a damn Twitter account based on him.



Go get yours 🥺🫡#RipCity pic.twitter.com/plAS7qAavR — 🔥Mr. DameAflame🔥 (@DameAflame) September 27, 2023

Congrats bro... I feel about as gutted as I did when the Seahawks cut @Bwagz. I'm happy for you though fam! Go get your ring, you deserve it and we appreciate you my boi! #RipCity 💯👑 — 0xJCod.nft | aBEASTcalledKID (@CODERJK306) September 27, 2023

Appreciate everything you done for Portland GL in Milwaukee — devowhipsit 🔝🔜 (@devowhipsit) September 27, 2023

It’s really done. Dame is gone. I’m gonna crawl in a hole & die. The GOAT Blazer is gone. — Goldy (@GoldGloveTV) September 27, 2023

But some of the quickest reactions came from Milwaukee fans, many of whom seemed eager to see Dame in a Bucks jersey.

Chicago: Jevon Carter or Coby White?



Milwaukee: We’re trading for Damian Lillard https://t.co/6GLhzzVCK1 — Mark K (@mkhoops) September 27, 2023

"Damian Lillard traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 3 team deal involving the Trailblazers, the Suns and the Bucks."

😲They're about to go crazy in #Milwaukee . #DameTime #Giannis #DamianLillard https://t.co/DTnX4KAi7e — Feed_UR_Soul🍽 (@MRfeedURsoul) September 27, 2023

“Actually, compared to the Heat trade I would say that this is definitely a step up. I hope that we flip Jrue Holiday, even though he’s a good player he just doesn’t fit our timeline,” Blazers fan Leo Garber told KGW. "I mean he’s given us a lot of good years and I hope him the best, you know ... (if) the Bucks do something big I’ll definitely be happy for him. I’m a Giannis fan too.”

Another big takeaway? A lot of people think that the real losers in this trade were the Miami Heat (and the 76ers a close second) because someone didn't want to play ball. Lillard made no secret of the fact that he wanted to be in Miami, but the Heat were conspicuously absent from the three-way trade that materialized.

Stinks that Dame didn’t end up here. But it’s also obvious Portland didn’t want to deal with Miami out of spite. That trade return is awful 😂 — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) September 27, 2023

Sad day for Miami Heat fans. Same thing happened to the New York Knicks literally last season with Donovan Mitchell. Two months of discussion & rumors where you’re 99.9% sure Damian Lillard will be in South Beach all of sudden take a 180 & end up with a rival team. BRUTAL. — Playoff P Basketball (@playoffpbball) September 27, 2023

Initial reaction from a couple Miami Heat players upon learning the Trailblazers have traded Damian Lillard: "Wow" and "Woah" — Adam (@AdamWheeze) September 27, 2023