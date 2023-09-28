Damian Lillard writes farewell to Portland: 'Rip City Forever'

Lillard thanked fans, teammates and those who impacted his life over the years. 'I do believe a day will come where I put a Blazers uniform on again,' he said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A day after news came out announcing Damian Lillard's trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Blazers' superstar penned his 'farewell' message to the Rip City fans who cheered him on for more than a decade.

Dame posted his message on social media Thursday afternoon with the caption: "Rip City Forever. Dame Time has run out."

"I want to start off by saying this isn't a goodbye, it's a see you later. My words have always been from the heart when it comes to you Rip City. I consider you my home as well as many of my family members and that won't change. I've built my entire adulthood here and made so many friends that I will never forget. The moments on the basketball court as great as they have been, don't even compare to the experience I've had with all of you. The way you embraced me from day one gave me no choice but to reciprocate the love a thousand times and I don't regret it one bit.

I must admit that it does make me sad to see some people crossover and appear as my opposition in the wake of me asking to be traded without knowing the facts because I am truly one of you. I hope there is a day where we can come together and reminisce on the great times as we won't have them again — at least not as they were.

I was the young, new, confident, chip on my shoulder, prideful, competitive, Rip City loving, mid-major PG that you all couldn't get enough of. Now I'm older and on my way out the door, a door that I always prayed would lead to retirement — not another team. I leave with nothing but love for the fans and this city. That will never change."

Lillard said he was brought to tears knowing they never accomplished what he so badly wanted to do— win a championship.

"I do believe a day will come where I put a Blazers uniform on again, and hopefully by then, I'll be forgiven for breaking your hearts along with my own," he said in his last sentence.

RipCity Forever ❤️… Dame Time has run out 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Rnm8oT5qF7 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 28, 2023

He also thanked many teammates and the numerous people who impacted his life within the years. It included many within the Blazers organization over the years, like Jody Allen, Neil Olshey, Chauncey Billups and more. One name notably absent: Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin.

Lillard's relationship with Cronin had soured within recent months, according to Chris Haynes, a senior NBA insider for TNT and Bleacher Report. In a story published Thursday, Lillard told Haynes he met with Cronin earlier this month. During their conversation, Lillard told Cronin that if he couldn't be traded to Miami, he wanted to rescind his trade request and come back to the Blazers, Haynes reported.

Cronin told him "that there was no coming back," according to Haynes.

Lillard and his agent began creating a contingency plan, looking at other options, Haynes reported.

On Wednesday, almost 13 weeks after Lillard's trade request went public on July 1, news of the three-team deal that would send him to the Bucks came out.