During his time as a Trail Blazer, Damian Lillard built his legacy off the court by motivating high school students to strive for excellence.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The news broke at lunchtime on Wednesday: Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. For the Blazers, it marked the end of an era. For hundreds of Portland high schoolers, it was the end of something bigger.

"The building erupted with sadness," said Adam Skyles, principal at McDaniel High School in Northeast Portland.

McDaniel is one of three Portland high schools that Lillard adopted for his RESPECT program. Roosevelt and Parkrose High Schools were the others. Lillard launched the program during his 2012-13 rookie season. He created it as a way to motivate kids to help and respect each other, and improve their grades, attendance and communities.

"I think my presence is what makes kids respect it," said Lillard of the program in 2018. "Them seeing me and hearing stuff coming out of my mouth, I think that makes a huge difference."

Lillard visited the schools every year.

"Honestly, I didn't believe it at first until I saw him walking in the hallway," said McDaniel sophomore Ja’siah Clay. "I was like, 'Uh, they weren't kidding.'"

Clay said just knowing Lillard had their backs drove students to be better.

"It's helped many students bump up their grades and attendance and has helped build a community here as well,” Clay said. "Anyone can participate as long as you're willing to put in the work."

When students did put in the work, Lillard would often praise them on social media and remind them of the creed outlined in his RESPECT program: Show up, work hard and be kind.

"I think sometimes you have these programs that might feel like a checked box," said Skyles. "(A celebrity) kind of shows up every once in a while or maybe you get some free swag but (Lillard) really was invested. Not just in supporting the improvements of students but also making connections with students."

To be clear there was also really cool swag. When staff members noticed a student living out the creed, they nominated them for a RESPECT award. That might include Blazers tickets, a chance to meet Lillard or a roller skating party at Oaks Park. And then there were the shoes. In 2021 Lillard launched a RESPECT student edition of his Adidas Dame 7 shoe. They featured three custom colorways to go with each of the three high schools.

"I got lucky, I got to deliver these awards and go to the classrooms and tell kids about these shoes," said Carly Deschamps, campus safety lead at McDaniel.

Like most of Portland, Deschamps knows Lillard now holds the Blazers' all-time scoring record, and the record for most points scored in a single game by a Blazer. But for her, that's not the part of Lillard's legacy she'll remember the most.

"It’s this," said Deschamps said, pointing to a window case full of Lillard's Respect memorabilia. "Helping the kids and just being in the community and schools and wanting to do it."

Show up, work hard, be kind.

Lillard wrote the creed, but first, he lived it.