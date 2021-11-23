x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ducks

Men's basketball: Oregon opens Maui Invitational with 73-49 rout of Chaminade

Eric Williams Jr. scored 14 points and De'Vion Harmon added 13 for the Ducks.
Credit: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Oregon guard Jacob Young drives against Chaminade guard Raazhel Watkins (20) at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

LAS VEGAS — Eric Williams Jr. scored 14 points, De'Vion Harmon added 13 and Oregon opened the Maui Invitational with a 73-49 rout of Chaminade.

The Ducks (3-1) needed a confidence boost after being crushed 81-49 by BYU last week. They got off to a fast start against the Division II Silverswords (2-1), had a letdown to end the first half, then raced away into the semifinals. Chaminade trimmed a 14-point lead to four just before halftime, but wore down against Oregon's length and athleticism.

Raazhel Watkins had 13 points to lead the Silverswords, who shot 29% and were 4 for 17 from 3.

Related Articles

In Other News

University of Oregon's student athletes getting help to monetize their brands