Oregon women, men win season openers in college basketball

The 10th-ranked women beat Idaho State 91-34 while the 13th-ranked men beat Texas Southern 83-66.

EUGENE, Ore. — Sedona Prince had 18 points before sitting out the fourth quarter and the No. 10 Oregon women opened the season with a 91-34 rout of Idaho State on Tuesday night. Ducks forward Nyara Sabally went down with an apparent foot or ankle injury in the third quarter.

Callie Bourne had seven points for the Bengals, who trailed by as many as 57 points.

No. 13 Oregon men beat Texas Southern 83-66

At Eugene, Ore., Will Richardson scored 20 points and No. 13 Oregon opened the season with an 83-66 victory over Texas Southern. De'Vion Harmon added 15 points and Jacob Young had 14 for the Ducks, who led by as many as 23 points in the second half.

John Walker III led the Tigers with 19 points and PJ Henry had 10.