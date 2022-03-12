Championship Saturday: Oregon high school boys basketball state playoffs roundup

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state boys basketball playoffs in Oregon conclude Saturday with championship games in 6A, 5A and 4A. Here's a look at the championship games and consolation games featuring teams from the Portland metro and surrounding areas:
6A playoffs
Championship game
Tualatin vs. Summit: At Portland, No. 1 seed Tualatin faces No. 2 Summit in the 6A boys basketball championship game Saturday at 3:15 p.m. at Chiles Center.
Third-place game
West Linn vs. Mountainside: At Portland, No. 5 West Linn faces No. 11 Mountainside in the 6A boys third-place game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Chiles Center.
Fourth-place game
South Medford vs. Roosevelt: At Portland, No. 4 South Medford faces No. 7 Roosevelt in the 6A boys fourth-place game Saturday at 9 a.m. at Chiles Center.
5A playoffs
Championship game
Wilsonville vs. Silverton: At Corvallis, No. 3 Wilsonville faces No. 4 Silverton in the 5A boys championship game Saturday at 3:15 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.
4A playoffs
Championship game
Junction City vs. Cascade: At Coos Bay, No. 1 Junction City faces No. 2 Cascade in the 4A boys championship game Saturday at 5:45 p.m. at Marshfield High School.
Third-place game
Seaside vs. Banks: At Coos Bay, No. 4 Seaside takes on No. 11 Banks in the 4A boys third-place game Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Marshfield High School.
VIDEO PLAYLIST: High school basketball coverage, 2022