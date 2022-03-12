Championship Saturday: Oregon high school boys basketball state playoffs roundup

Tualatin and Summit face off in the 6A championship game and Wilsonville meets Silverton in the 5A championship game.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state boys basketball playoffs in Oregon conclude Saturday with championship games in 6A, 5A and 4A. Here's a look at the championship games and consolation games featuring teams from the Portland metro and surrounding areas:

6A playoffs

Championship game

Tualatin vs. Summit: At Portland, No. 1 seed Tualatin faces No. 2 Summit in the 6A boys basketball championship game Saturday at 3:15 p.m. at Chiles Center.

Third-place game

West Linn vs. Mountainside: At Portland, No. 5 West Linn faces No. 11 Mountainside in the 6A boys third-place game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Chiles Center.

Fourth-place game

South Medford vs. Roosevelt: At Portland, No. 4 South Medford faces No. 7 Roosevelt in the 6A boys fourth-place game Saturday at 9 a.m. at Chiles Center.

5A playoffs

Championship game

Wilsonville vs. Silverton: At Corvallis, No. 3 Wilsonville faces No. 4 Silverton in the 5A boys championship game Saturday at 3:15 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.

4A playoffs

Championship game

Junction City vs. Cascade: At Coos Bay, No. 1 Junction City faces No. 2 Cascade in the 4A boys championship game Saturday at 5:45 p.m. at Marshfield High School.

Third-place game