Oregon high school girls basketball playoffs: Semifinals roundup

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon high school girls basketball playoffs continue Friday. with the championship semifinal rounds for 6A, 5A and 4A. Championship games are Saturday. Here's a look at Friday's results (this story will be updated):

6A semifinals

Championship bracket

Beaverton vs. Clackamas: At Portland, No. 1 seed Beaverton plays No. 5 Clackamas at 6:30 p.m. at Chiles Center.

South Medford vs. Barlow: At Portland, No. 3 South Medford faces No. 7 Barlow at 8:15 p.m. at Chiles Center.

Consolation bracket

Lakeridge 56, West Linn 46: At Portland, Reese Ericson and Keelie O'Hollaren scored 17 points apiece to lead No. 4 Lakeridge past No. 8 West Linn (box score) on Friday morning at Chiles Center. Ericson also had nine assists. West Linn was led by Audrey Kehoe, who scored 15, and Allie Roden, who added 13 points. Lakeridge will play Benson in the fourth-place game Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at Chiles Center.

Benson 56, Jesuit 43: At Portland, Malaya LeSueur had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 6 Benson past No. 2 Jesuit (box score) on Friday morning at Chiles Center. Benson will play Lakeridge in the fourth-place game Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at Chiles Center.

5A semifinals

Championship bracket

Ridgeview vs. Crescent Valley: At Corvallis, No. 4 Ridgeview plays No. 9 Crescent Valley at 6:30 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.

Springfield vs. Putnam: At Corvallis, No. 7 Springfield takes on No. 11 Putnam at 8:15 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.

Consolation bracket

Willamette 57, Corvallis 21: At Corvallis, Brynn Smith scored 25 points to lead No. 1 Willamette past No. 5 Corvallis (box score) on Friday morning at Gill Coliseum. Smith hit 11 of 22 shots and added five rebounds and four assists. Kayla Morris chipped in 11 points for Willamette. Corvallis was led by Holland Jensen, who had eight points and seven rebounds. Willamette will play the winner of Silverton-Crook County in the fourth-place game Saturday at 9:45 a.m. at Gill Coliseum.

Silverton vs. Crook County: At Corvallis, No. 2 Silverton takes on No. 3 Crook County at 10:45 a.m. at Gill Coliseum.

4A semifinals

Championship bracket

Philomath vs. Hidden Valley: At Coos Bay, No. 1 Philomath faces No. 13 Hidden Valley at 6:30 p.m. at Marshfield High School.