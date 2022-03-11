Oregon high school boys basketball playoffs: Semifinals roundup

Results for Friday's semifinal games in the 6A, 5A and 4A boys basketball playoffs.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon high school boys basketball playoffs continue Friday with the championship semifinal rounds for 6A, 5A and 4A. Championship games are Saturday. Here's a look at Friday's results (this story will be updated):

6A semifinals

Tualatin vs. West Linn: At Portland, No. 1 seed Tualatin faces No. 5 West Linn at 1:30 p.m. at Chiles Center.

Summit vs. Mountainside: At Portland, No. 2 Summit takes on No. 11 Mountainside at 3:15 p.m. at Chiles Center.

5A semifinals

Redmond vs. Silverton: At Corvallis, No. 1 Redmond plays No. 4 Silverton at 1:30 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.

Churchill vs. Wilsonville: At Corvallis, No. 2 Churchhill faces No. 3 Wilsonville at 3:15 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.

4A semifinals

Banks vs. Cascade: At Coos Bay, No. 11 Banks will try to upset another high seed when it takes on No. 2 Cascade at 3:15 p.m. at Marshfield High School.