Championship Saturday: Oregon high school girls basketball state playoffs roundup

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state girls basketball playoffs in Oregon conclude Saturday with championship games in 6A, 5A and 4A. Here's a look at the championship games and consolation games featuring teams from the Portland metro and surrounding areas:
6A playoffs
Championship game
Beaverton vs. Barlow: At Portland, No. 1 seed Beaverton face No. 7 Barlow in the 6A girls championship game Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Chiles Center.
Third-place game
South Medford vs. Clackamas: At Portland, No. 3 South Medford takes on No. 5 Clackamas in the 6A girls third-place game Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at Chiles Center.
Fourth-place game
Lakeridge vs. Benson: At Portland, No. 4 Lakeridge meets No. 6 Benson in the 6A girls fourth-place game Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at Chiles Center.
5A playoffs
Championship game
Springfield vs. Crescent Valley: At Corvallis, No. 7 Springfield takes on No. 9 Crescent Valley in the 5A girls championship game Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.
Third-place game
Ridgeview vs. Rex Putnam: At Corvallis, No. 4 Ridgeview faces No. 11 Rex Putnam in the 5A girls third-place game Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.
4A championship game
Championship game
Philomath vs. Corbett: At Coos Bay, No. 1 Philomath meets No. 11 Corbett in the 4A girls championship game Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Marshfield High School.
Third-place game
Madras vs. Hidden Valley: At Coos Bay, No. 7 Madras faces No. 13 Hidden Valley in the 4A girls third-place game Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at Marshfield High School.
