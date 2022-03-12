Championship Saturday: Oregon high school girls basketball state playoffs roundup

Beaverton and Barlow face off in the 6A championship game and Corbett faces Philomath in the 4A championship game. In 5A, Rex Putnam

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state girls basketball playoffs in Oregon conclude Saturday with championship games in 6A, 5A and 4A. Here's a look at the championship games and consolation games featuring teams from the Portland metro and surrounding areas:

6A playoffs

Championship game

Beaverton vs. Barlow: At Portland, No. 1 seed Beaverton face No. 7 Barlow in the 6A girls championship game Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Chiles Center.

Third-place game

South Medford vs. Clackamas: At Portland, No. 3 South Medford takes on No. 5 Clackamas in the 6A girls third-place game Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at Chiles Center.

Fourth-place game

Lakeridge vs. Benson: At Portland, No. 4 Lakeridge meets No. 6 Benson in the 6A girls fourth-place game Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at Chiles Center.

5A playoffs

Championship game

Springfield vs. Crescent Valley: At Corvallis, No. 7 Springfield takes on No. 9 Crescent Valley in the 5A girls championship game Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.

Third-place game

Ridgeview vs. Rex Putnam: At Corvallis, No. 4 Ridgeview faces No. 11 Rex Putnam in the 5A girls third-place game Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.

4A championship game

Championship game

Philomath vs. Corbett: At Coos Bay, No. 1 Philomath meets No. 11 Corbett in the 4A girls championship game Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Marshfield High School.

Third-place game