La Salle Prep beats Crater to finish third in 5A girls basketball state playoffs

CORVALLIS, Ore. — La Salle Prep beat Crater 55-50 on Friday afternoon to finish third in the 5A girls basketball state championship (read more about that game below). On Friday night, third-seeded Wilsonville will play top seed Summit for a state championship in the 5A boys basketball state playoffs . Check back as this article will be updated throughout the day Friday.

5A boys championship

5A girls third-place game

La Salle Prep 55, Crater 50: Ella Wedin had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead seventh-seeded La Salle Prep (22-6) to a third-place finish in the 5A girls basketball state championship at Gill Coliseum at Oregon State University in Corvallis. Lindsey Kapanoske added 14 points and Emma Buchanan had 10 points, including six in the decisive fourth quarter, for the Falcons. La Salle Prep got off to a quick start, jumping out to a 22-5 lead after the first quarter. Crater made a game of it, clamping down on defense and outscoring the Falcons 31-16 in the second and third quarters. The game stayed tight in the final frame, with Crater tying the game at 50-50 on a jumper by Addison Vranes with 1:19 left. But La Salle Prep scored the final five points of the game to secure the victory. Crater was led by Sage Winslow, who had 27 points and seven steals.