Oregon high school basketball playoffs roundup: 5A semifinals, 4A quarterfinals

Here's what happened in the 5A boys and girls semifinals and the 4A boys and girls quarterfinals on Thursday.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon state high school basketball playoffs have entered the closing stretch with championship games set for Saturday. Here's a look at what happened in the 5A boys and girls semifinals and the 4A boys and girls quarterfinals on Thursday. This article will be updated throughout the night as games conclude.

5A boys semifinals

All games played at Gill Coliseum at Oregon State University

Wilsonville vs. Crescent Valley: No. 3 seed Wilsonville plays No. 15 seed Crescent Valley at 8:15 p.m.

Other scores: No. 1 seed Summit plays No. 4 seed Redmond at 6:30 p.m.

Championship games:

All games Friday at Gill Coliseum at Oregon State University

3rd place game: 2:15 p.m.

2:15 p.m. Championship game: 8:30 p.m.

5A girls semifinals

All games played at Gill Coliseum at Oregon State University

Crescent Valley 45, La Salle Prep 33: No. 6 seed Crescent Valley beat No. 7 seed La Salle Prep and will play top seed Springfield in the 5A girls championship game on Friday. La Salle Prep will play No. 5 seed Crater in the 3rd-place game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Other scores: No. 1 seed Springfield beat No. 5 seed Crater, 70-55

Championship games:

All games Friday at Gill Coliseum at Oregon State University

3rd place game: (5) Crater vs. (7) La Salle Prep, 12:30 p.m.

(5) Crater vs. (7) La Salle Prep, 12:30 p.m. Championship game: (1) Springfield vs. (6) Crescent Valley, 5:45 p.m.

4A boys quarterfinals

All games played at Joe Moran Court, Forest Grove High School

Cascade 74, Marist Catholic 35: Samuel Horne had 20 points, six rebounds and seven steals to lead No. 3 seed Cascade to the victory against No. 11 seed Marist Catholic and a spot in the semifinals. Droiy Comstock added 14 points and eight rebounds for Cascade. Cooper Mullens led Marist Catholic with eight points.

Junction City vs. Gladstone: No. 2 seed Junction City plays No. 10 seed Gladstone at 8:15 p.m.

Other scores: No. 1 seed Philomath beat No. 8 seed Crook County 54-43; No. 4 seed Baker plays No. 5 seed Henley at 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal schedule:

All games Friday at Joe Moran Court, Forest Grove High School

6:30 p.m.: (1) Philomath vs. winner of Henley-Baker

(1) Philomath vs. winner of Henley-Baker 8:15 p.m.: (3) Cascade vs. winner of Gladstone-Junction City

4A girls quarterfinals

All games played at Viking Gym, Forest Grove High School

Gladstone vs. Philomath: No. 2 seed Gladstone plays No. 10 seed Philomath at 6:30 p.m.

Other scores: No. 1 seed Baker beat No. 9 seed Madras 50-33; No. 4 seed Marshfield beat No. 5 seed Henley 57-48; No. 3 seed Astoria plays No. 11 seed Crook County at 8:15 p.m.

Semifinal schedule:

All games at Joe Moran Court, Forest Grove High School

1:30 p.m.: (1) Baker vs. (4) Marshfield

(1) Baker vs. (4) Marshfield 3:15 p.m.: Winners of Crook County-Astoria and Philomath-Gladstone