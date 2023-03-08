Oregon state basketball playoffs: 6A girls, 5A boys quarterfinals

In 6A girls, Jesuit won on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to advance to the semifinals.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon state high school basketball playoffs have entered the closing stretch with championship games set for Saturday. Here's a look at what happened in the 6A girls and 5A boys quarterfinals on Wednesday.

6A girls quarterfinals

All games played at Chiles Center at the University of Portland



Jesuit 58, Willamette 55: Top seed Jesuit avoided an upset and advanced to the semifinals when Emma Sixta beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to win the game. Sofia Bell led Jesuit with 25 points and seven rebounds and Sixta added 13 points. Willamette was led by Isabella Harms, who scored 25 points. Brynn Smith added 14 and Victoria Nguyen had 11. Jesuit rallied from a 32-26 deficit at halftime.

Clackamas 67, Beaverton 42: Jazzy Davidson had 16 points, five assists and four rebounds as Clackamas beat Beaverton to advance to the semifinals. Sara Barhoum added 18 points and Eliza Buerk had 10 points and five rebounds for Clackamas. Madison Naro had 11 points and five rebounds and Zoe Borter scored 14 points for Beaverton.

Barlow vs. Tualatin: 6 seed Barlow faces 3 seed Tualatin at 6:30 p.m.

West Salem vs. South Medford: 10 seed West Salem faces 2 seed South Medford at 8:15 p.m.

Semifinal schedule:

Friday at Chiles Center at the University of Portland



(1) Jesuit vs. (5) Clackamas, 1:30 p.m.

Winner of Barlow-Tualatin vs. winner of West Salem-South Medford, 3:15 p.m.

5A boys quarterfinals

All games played at Gill Coliseum at Oregon State University

Wilsonville vs. Woodburn: 3 seed Wilsonville faces 6 seed Woodburn at 6:30 p.m.

La Salle Prep vs. Crescent Valley: 7 seed La Salle Prep faces 15 seed Crescent Valley at 8:15 p.m.

Other scores: Top-seed Summit beat North Eugene 75-53; Redmond beat Mountain View 62-49.

Semifinal schedule:

Thursday at Gill Coliseum at Oregon State University

(1) Summit vs. (4) Redmond, 6:30 p.m.

Winner of Wilsonville-Woodburn vs. winner of La Salle Prep-Crescent Valley, 8:15 p.m.