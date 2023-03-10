Clackamas girls upset No. 1 seed Jesuit to reach championship game | Oregon HS basketball playoffs

In 6A boys, it's West Linn vs. Lincoln and Barlow vs. Tualatin. In 6A girls, Clackamas beat Jesuit 39-34 and South Medford faces Barlow.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's down to the final four in the Oregon 6A boys and girls state basketball playoffs at the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus. Here's a look at how the games played out Friday. This article will be updated throughout the day as the games conclude.

6A boys semifinals

West Linn vs. Lincoln: No. 1 seed West Linn faces No. 4 seed Lincoln at 6:30 p.m.

Barlow vs. Tualatin: No. 2 seed Barlow faces No. 3 seed Tualatin at 8:15 p.m.

Championship schedule:

All games Saturday at Chiles Center, University of Portland

Championship game: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

6A girls semifinals

Clackamas 39, Jesuit 34: The fifth-seeded Clackamas Cavaliers (24-4) upset No. 1 seed Jesuit on Friday afternoon to advance to the 6A girls state basketball championship game. Clackamas will face the winner of Barlow and South Medford in the title game at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. Jazzy Davidson just missed a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds and Rhyan Mogel added 14 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists to lead Clackamas. Jesuit had three players score in double figures. Kendra Hicks had 11 points and eight rebounds and Sofia Bell had 11 points and six rebounds. Emma Sixta chipped in 10 points. Jesuit led only once in the game, 4-2, with 6:11 left in the first quarter. Clackamas took the lead on a jumper by Davidson with 2:20 left in the first quarter and maintained the lead the rest of the game.

Clackamas advances to the State Championship 🏀 pic.twitter.com/ViAoUThz7O — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) March 10, 2023

Barlow vs. South Medford: No. 2 seed South Medford faces No. 6 seed Barlow at 3:15 p.m.

Championship schedule:

All games Saturday at Chiles Center, University of Portland

Championship game: (5) Clackamas vs. winner of Barlow-South Medford, 3:15 p.m.

(5) Clackamas vs. winner of Barlow-South Medford, 3:15 p.m.

