HS Basketball

Oregon high school basketball playoffs | Top seed West Linn survives, advances to 6A boys semifinals

Lincoln, Gresham, Tualatin, Beaverton, Barlow and Mountainside are also competing in 6A boys quarterfinals games Thursday.
Credit: Orlando Sanchez, KGW
Fans pack the Chiles Center at the University of Portland for the Oregon 6A state basketball playoffs on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon state high school basketball playoffs have entered the closing stretch with championship games set for Saturday. Here's a look at what happened in the 6A boys quarterfinals on Thursday.

6A boys quarterfinals

All games played at Chiles Center at the University of Portland

West Linn 49, Central Catholic 45: No. 1 seed West Linn overcame a cold-shooting afternoon to hold off No. 9 seed Central Catholic, 49-45, and advance to the semifinals. The Lions missed 29 of their 46 shots, including 14 of 18 from the 3-point line, but made 11 of 15 from the free-throw line. West Linn was led by Adrian Mosley, who scored 21 points, and University of Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad, who added 17 points and five rebounds. The Lions trailed by six in the second quarter and two at halftime, but outscored Central Catholic 28-22 in the second half. Central Catholic was paced by Isaac Carr, who had 16 points and five rebounds, Zamir Paschal, who scored 10 points, and Marley Zeller, who had eight points and seven rebounds.

Lincoln vs. Gresham: No. 4 seed Lincoln plays No. 5 seed Gresham at 3:15 p.m.

Tualatin vs. Beaverton: No. 3 Tualatin plays No. 6 Beaverton at 6:30 p.m.

Barlow vs. Mountainside: No. 2 Barlow plays No. 7 Mountainside at 8:15 p.m.

Semifinal schedule: 

Friday at Chiles Center at the University of Portland

  • 6:30 p.m.: (1) West Linn vs. winner of Lincoln-Gresham
  • 8:15 p.m.: Winners of Tualatin-Beaverton and Barlow-Mountainside

This story will be updated as games are completed.

