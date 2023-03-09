Oregon high school basketball playoffs | Top seed West Linn survives, advances to 6A boys semifinals

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon state high school basketball playoffs have entered the closing stretch with championship games set for Saturday. Here's a look at what happened in the 6A boys quarterfinals on Thursday.
6A boys quarterfinals
All games played at Chiles Center at the University of Portland
West Linn 49, Central Catholic 45: No. 1 seed West Linn overcame a cold-shooting afternoon to hold off No. 9 seed Central Catholic, 49-45, and advance to the semifinals. The Lions missed 29 of their 46 shots, including 14 of 18 from the 3-point line, but made 11 of 15 from the free-throw line. West Linn was led by Adrian Mosley, who scored 21 points, and University of Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad, who added 17 points and five rebounds. The Lions trailed by six in the second quarter and two at halftime, but outscored Central Catholic 28-22 in the second half. Central Catholic was paced by Isaac Carr, who had 16 points and five rebounds, Zamir Paschal, who scored 10 points, and Marley Zeller, who had eight points and seven rebounds.
Lincoln vs. Gresham: No. 4 seed Lincoln plays No. 5 seed Gresham at 3:15 p.m.
Tualatin vs. Beaverton: No. 3 Tualatin plays No. 6 Beaverton at 6:30 p.m.
Barlow vs. Mountainside: No. 2 Barlow plays No. 7 Mountainside at 8:15 p.m.
Semifinal schedule:
Friday at Chiles Center at the University of Portland
- 6:30 p.m.: (1) West Linn vs. winner of Lincoln-Gresham
- 8:15 p.m.: Winners of Tualatin-Beaverton and Barlow-Mountainside
This story will be updated as games are completed.
VIDEO PLAYLIST: Friday Night Hoops 2023 season
Download the KGW News app: Download for iPhone here | Download for Android here
Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here
See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections