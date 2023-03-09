Oregon high school basketball playoffs | Top seed West Linn survives, advances to 6A boys semifinals

6A boys quarterfinals

West Linn 49, Central Catholic 45: No. 1 seed West Linn overcame a cold-shooting afternoon to hold off No. 9 seed Central Catholic, 49-45, and advance to the semifinals. The Lions missed 29 of their 46 shots, including 14 of 18 from the 3-point line, but made 11 of 15 from the free-throw line. West Linn was led by Adrian Mosley, who scored 21 points, and University of Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad, who added 17 points and five rebounds. The Lions trailed by six in the second quarter and two at halftime, but outscored Central Catholic 28-22 in the second half. Central Catholic was paced by Isaac Carr, who had 16 points and five rebounds, Zamir Paschal, who scored 10 points, and Marley Zeller, who had eight points and seven rebounds.