Cascade beats Philomath to win 4A boys basketball state championship

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Landon Knox scored 19 points and Spencer Horne had 16 to lead No. 3 seed Cascade to a 61-52 victory against top seed Philomath in the 4A boys basketball state championship game at Forest Grove High School.

Cascade shot just 31.6% from the field in the first half but the Cougars hit four 3-pointers and went into the break with a one-point lead, 21-20. Cascade heated up in the second half, though, hitting 15 of 23 form the field, good for 65.2%. The Cougars outscored Philomath 22-14 in the third quarter and never saw their lead fall below seven points as they cruised to the state championship win.

Cascade also got a boost from Anthony Best, who had seven points and six rebounds, and Kaiden Ford, who hit three 3-pointers for nine points off the bench in 12 minutes.

Philomath was led by Ty May, who had 13 points and five rebounds. Kaden Muir added 12 points and Preston Kramer scored 11.

Other scores:

Third-place game: Junction City 64, Henley 56

Fourth-place game: Crook County 52, Marist Catholic 47

4A girls championship game

Baker 60, Gladstone 56: At Forest Grove, Jozie Ramos had 28 points and nine rebounds to lead top-seeded Baker to the win against No. 2 seed Gladstone in the 4A girls basketball state championship game on Saturday night. Macey Moore added 16 points for Baker. Gladstone was led by Hanne Hopkins, who had 23 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals. The Gladiators struggled to make shots in the championship game, shooting just 5 for 21 from the 3-point line and 13 of 24 from the free-throw line. They shot 39.6% from the field, compared to 57.6% shooting for Baker.

