Gladstone girls advance to 4A state championship game | Oregon HS basketball playoffs

Hanne Hopkins had 13 points and six assists to lead Gladstone to the win against Astoria. In the 4A boys semifinals, Cascade plays Junction City later Friday.

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — It's down to the final four in the Oregon 4A boys and girls state basketball playoffs at Forest Grove High School. Two local teams will be competing. Cascade matches up against Junction City in a 4A boys semifinal and Gladstone faces Astoria in a 4A girls semifinal. Here's a look at how the games played out Friday. This article will be updated throughout the day as the games conclude.

4A boys semifinals

Cascade vs. Junction City: No. 3 seed Cascade faces No. 2 seed Junction City at 8:15 p.m.

Other scores: No. 1 seed Philomath faces No. 5 seed Henley at 6:30 p.m.

Championship schedule:

All games Saturday at Forest Grove High School

Championship game: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. Third-place game: Semifinal losers, 3:15 p.m.

4A girls semifinals

Gladstone 52, Astoria 42: Hanne Hopkins filled up the box score with 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and a couple steals to lead No. 2 seed Gladstone to a semifinal win against No. 3 seed Astoria. The Gladiators will play top-seed Baker in the 4A girls basketball state championship game on Saturday night. Rhyli Grim added nine points and seven rebounds for Gladstone, which led by as many as 16 points. Maitlin Young had 22 points and six rebounds to lead Astoria. Shelby Bruney added 11 points.

4A Girls: Gladstone outlasts Astoria to advance to the championship game! #opreps pic.twitter.com/YGQ5Na4dLz — OSAA (@OSAASports) March 11, 2023

Other scores: No. 1 seed Baker beat No. 4 seed Marshfield 45-27.

Championship schedule:

All games Saturday at Forest Grove High School

Championship game: (1) Baker vs. (2) Gladstone, 6:45 p.m.

(1) Baker vs. (2) Gladstone, 6:45 p.m. Third-place game: (4) Marshfield vs. (3) Astoria, 1:30 p.m.

VIDEO PLAYLIST: Friday Night Hoops 2023 season

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here