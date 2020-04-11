Oregon and Washington set records for total votes cast

Oregon voters have cast more than 2.27 million votes and Washington voters have cast more than 3.78 million votes.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both Oregon and Washington have set records for the number of voters that have cast ballots this year.

As of Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., Oregon voters cast more than 2.27 million votes, topping the 2.05 million record set in the 2016 presidential election. Nearly 400,000 more Oregon residents are registered to vote in this election than in 2016.

Unofficial numbers show that 77.1% of registered voters in Oregon have returned their ballots, with voting still underway. The state appears on track to surpass its 2016 turnout of 80.3%.

Multnomah County has a turnout of 78.8%, Clackamas County has 76.2% and Washington County has 80.4%. Multnomah County's elections director told KGW that these counties' turnout could reach 80% by the end of Election Day, and ultimately reach 90%.

According to Oregon Secretary of State data, 87.4% of eligible Democrats have returned their ballots compared to 86.2% of eligible Republicans. Democrats have cast 264,803 more votes than Republicans’ 657,794 votes in Oregon.

Unaffiliated voters have cast 545,794 votes, with a turnout rate of 58.4% behind their 2016 turnout of 61%.

In Washington state, as of Tuesday at 5 p.m., voters cast more than 3.78 million votes, overtaking the previous 2016 record of 3.39 million votes.

Turnout is at 77.4% in Washington, with voting still underway. Experts predict Washington will surpass its 2008 turnout record of 84.6%.

Tuesday reports had Skamania County's turnout at 71.8% and Clark County's at 80.1%. According to Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey, the county has been projecting 90% turnout.