Election Day 2020: Results from the top races in Portland and Oregon

Presidential election

Republican President Donald Trump is seeking reelection against Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in Oregon, 50% to 39%. A Republican hasn’t won Oregon’s seven Electoral College votes since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Portland metro candidates

Portland Mayor

Mayor Ted Wheeler is seeking to become the first mayor to get reelected since Vera Katz, who served from January 1993 to December 2004. Wheeler is facing Sarah Iannarone, who has been critical of many of the mayor’s policies, particularly over his handling of the police response during the frequent protests this year over racial injustice and police brutality. A poll commissioned by Oregon Public Broadcasting showed a neck-and-neck race in mid-October.

Portland Commissioner No. 4

Chloe Eudaly, who defeated Steve Novick in 2016, is seeking a second term. Eudaly’s victory in 2016 was the first time a candidate had beaten an incumbent on the Portland City Council in more than two decades. She faces Mingus Mapps, a former political science professor and manager for the city of Portland’s neighborhood association and crime prevention program. If elected, Mapps would be only the third Black man to serve on Portland City Council.

Metro Councilor District No. 3

This race is between Tom Anderson, a Tigard city councilor and real estate broker, and Gerritt Rosenthal, an environmental consultant. The winner will replace Craig Dirksen and represent the metro area’s southwest suburbs, including Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin, Sherwood and Wilsonville.

Metro Councilor District No. 5

This race is between Mary Nolan, a former state house representative, and Chris Smith, who previously served on city and regional transportation committees. The winner will replace Sam Chase and represent North, Northwest and Northeast Portland.

Lake Oswego Mayor

This is a three-person race between Joe Buck, a former Lake Oswego city councilor, and Theresa Kohlhoff and John LaMotte, who are both currently on the Lake Oswego City Council. The winner will replace Mayor Kent Studebaker, who has served since 2013 and is finishing his second term.

Gresham Mayor

This is a five-person race between Sean Bishop, Joe Demers, Eddy Morales, Travis Stovall and Nick Switzer. Shane Bemis had served as the city’s mayor since 2007 but resigned in June of this year. In his resignation, Bemis said he wanted Stovall to run for the position. Karylinn Echols is currently serving as Gresham’s mayor.

State measures

Measure 107

If passed, the measure would amend Oregon’s constitution to allow laws that:

Limit political campaign contributions and expenditures.

Require the disclosure of political campaign contributions and expenditures.

Require political campaign advertisements to identify who paid for them.

Measure 108

If passed, the measure increases the cigarette tax by $2 per pack and increases the cigar tax by $1 per cigar. The measure would also establish a tax on nicotine inhalant delivery systems, such as e-cigarettes and vaping products. The money would fund health programs in the state. The measure would also approve other provisions.

Measure 109

If passed, the measure allows for the manufacture, delivery and administration of psilocybin (psychoactive mushroom) at supervised, licensed facilities. It would also establish a two-year development period, and create an enforcement/taxation system, advisory board and administration fund.

Measure 110

If passed, the measure would provide statewide addiction/recovery services. Money from marijuana taxes would partially finance the services, which would reduce revenues for other purposes. The measure would also reclassify the possession of specified drugs and reduce penalties.

Local measures

Multnomah County Measure 26-211: Library bond

If passed, the measure would increase library space by 50% through the expansion of seven library branches, and the development of a new East County flagship library in Gresham. The bond measure would cost $387 million and will cost property owners an average of $0.61 per $1,000 in assessed property value for eight years.

Portland Measure 26-213: Parks levy

The measure aims to address Portland Parks & Recreation’s reliance on user fees, and fund recreation programs and park services through a levy. If passed, the measure would prevent “ongoing reductions to park services and recreation programs, preserve and restore park and natural area health, and center equity and affordable access for all,” according to the measure filing. It would enact a tax of $0.80 per $1,000 of assessed property value for five years beginning in 2021.

Multnomah County Measure 26-214: Free preschool for all

If passed, the measure would a establish a “Preschool for All Program” providing up to six hours per day of tuition-free, developmentally appropriate early learning, reflecting best practices. The program would be funded by a new tax on county residents: 1.5% tax on taxable income over $125,000 (single) and $200,000 (joint), increasing to 2.3% tax January 1, 2026; additional 1.5% tax on taxable income over $250,000 (single) and $400,000 (joint).

Portland School District Measure 26-215: School improvement bond

If passed, the measure would finance capital costs, including projects that repair and modernize schools in Portland Public Schools, as well as replace technology and curriculum. The measure would authorize up to $1.2 billion in principal amount of general obligation bonds for facilities and education investments. The measure is not expected to increase tax rates above previous targets, because debt service is scheduled to decline.

Portland Measure 26-217: Police oversight board

If passed, the measure would amend the city’s charter to authorize a new, independent community oversight board to investigate complaints against Portland police and impose discipline.

Metro Measure 25-218: Transportation tax

If passed, the measure would fund traffic, safety and transit improvement programs through a tax on employers. The money would fund around 150 transportation projects in the metro area. The funds would come through a tax on certain employers; tax rate not to exceed 0.75% of payroll. Employers with 25 or fewer employees, as well as state and local governments would be exempt from the tax. Metro may set tax rate lower than 0.75% of wages and increase not more than once per fiscal year up to 0.75%. The tax would be effective beginning 2022.

Congress

U.S. Representative – Washington 3rd District

This race is a rematch of 2018, when Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler defeated Democratic challenger Carolyn Long by five percentage points. Herrera Beutler has served the district since 2010 and is hoping to win a sixth term. Long, a political science professor at Washington State University-Vancouver, is hoping to convince voters it's time for a change. The 3rd District represents Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston and Wahkiakum counties.

U.S. Representative – Oregon 1st District

Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici faces Republican challenger Christopher C. Christensen, a small business owner, entrepreneur and artist. Bonamici has represented the district since 2012. The 1st District represents Clatsop, Columbia, Washington and Yamhill counties, as well as part of Multnomah County.

U.S. Representative – Oregon 2nd District

Republican Cliff Bentz, a former state representative and state senator, faces Democrat Alex Spenser, a writer, performance coach, single mom and campaign strategist. The winner replaces Republican Rep. Greg Walden, who is retiring and has represented the district since 1999. The 2nd District represents the eastern portion of Oregon, including Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco and Wheeler counties, as well as part of Josephine County.

U.S. Representative – Oregon 3rd District

Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer is seeking reelection against Republican challenger Joanna Harbour, a self-employed entrepreneur and independent caregiver. Blumenauer has represented the district since 1996. The 3rd District represents most of Multnomah County and part of Clackamas County.

U.S. Representative – Oregon 4th District

Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio is running against Republican challenger Alek Skarlatos, who served in the U.S. National Guard and became internationally known after he and four others stopped an armed terrorist in 2015 on a Paris-bound train traveling from Amsterdam. DeFazio has represented the district since 1987. The 4th District represents southwest Oregon, including Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane and Linn counties, as well as parts of Benton and Josephine counties.

U.S. Representative – Oregon 5th District

Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader faces Republican challenger Amy Ryan Courser, a former Keizer city councilor. Schrader has represented the district since 2009. The 5th District represents Lincoln, Marion, Polk and Tillamook counties, as well as parts of Benton, Clackamas and Multnomah counties.

U.S. Senate – Oregon

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley is seeking reelection against Republican Jo Rae Perkins, who previously ran for the U.S. Senate in 2014 and the U.S. House in 2016 and 2018. She is also a self-proclaimed believer of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Merkley has been in the Senate representing Oregon since 2009.

Statewide

Oregon Secretary of State

Democrat Shemia Fagan, a state senator, faces Republican Kim Thatcher, a state senator. The winner will replace Republican Bev Clarno, who is finishing Republican Dennis Richardson’s term. Richardson, who won the 2016 Secretary of State race, died in 2019 following a battle with cancer.

Oregon State Treasurer

Incumbent Tobias Read, a Democrat, squares off against Republican Jeff Gudman, a former Lake Oswego city councilor, in a rematch of the 2016 race. Read won that contest by two percentage points.

Oregon Attorney General