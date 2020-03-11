Voter turnout continues to surge up to Election Day

Despite some negativity and safety concerns leading up to Election Day, there is no shortage of voter turnout or excitement.

If participation is an indicator, on the day before the 2020 general election there is a lot of excitement for voters. Turnout is huge and could set records.



The St. Johns Library is accepting more than book returns right now. It's one of more than 30 official ballot drop sites in Multnomah County. A common theme among voters: Voting feels good, and it's critical.

“It feels great,” said a woman who had just voted. "I'm hopeful and excited for some change to happen in Portland. And across the nation."

“There's obviously the presidential election, but there's a lot of state and local elections that are pretty important,” said a man who dropped his ballot off right after her.

Another common theme: This may be the most important election of our lifetimes. From the top race on down, there are some big choices to make, and that can cause some big stress.

“I've never been so nervous about filling it out, like making sure I did my signature just right,” said a woman who came along next.



“I'm glad that folks are still voting, and I’m very stressed, and I'll be glad when tomorrow's over,” said a woman who had voted two weeks ago, but happened to be dropping off books at the library.

The enormous wave of early voting is really adding up.



In Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties about 72% of registered voters had turned in their ballots by Monday. Multnomah County's elections director thinks it could climb to 80% by the end of Election Day, and ultimately reach 90%.



“We don't have the crystal ball for this one exactl,y but we do think that turnout is going to surge today and tomorrow we'll see what happens,” said Multnomah County Director of Elections Tim Scott on Monday.



In Clark County, people were dropping their ballots off at drop boxes and they were lined up at the elections office Monday. Many were registering so they could vote before the deadline, while others were taking care of some issues with their ballots.



“My signature didn't match so I have got to figure what's going on, and you know my vote does matter. I've got four kids and it's very important for the future,” said one man waiting in line.

Another voter just dropped a ballot off and was glad to see so many others doing the same.



“I think it's a privilege. Everybody needs to be responsible and everybody needs to vote. Make your voice count.”

That count may push Clark County, which was at nearly 72% on Monday, into extremely high voter turnout range, as well.