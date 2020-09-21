Voter Guide 2020: Candidates on the ballot in Oregon's November general election
A breakdown of the congressional and legislative offices in Oregon, as well as a look at the measures on the ballot in November.
AP
Here's a look at all of the partisan races and measures that will be on the Oregon ballot for the 2020 general election on Nov. 3.
Visit the Oregon Secretary of State's Office website for more information on nonpartisan candidates.
For more information on how, where and when to vote, we've put together a guide: Everything you need to know about voting in Oregon.
To register to vote or to check the status of your registration, you can use the Oregon My Vote system.
The information here comes from the Oregon military/overseas voters' guide. so candidate statements and measure arguments are still subject to change. The official Oregon Voters' Pamphlet will be mailed during the week of Oct. 5.
Chapter one: President
Donald J Trump
Republican
- Occupation: President of the United States of America
- Occupational Background: CEO, Trump Organization
- Educational Background: Wharton School of Business, Univeristy of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. New York Military Academy.
- Prior Governmental Experience: None
Joseph R Biden
Democrat
- Occupation: Former Vice President of the United States
- Occupational Background: U.S. Senator, attorney, public defender
- Educational Background: Syracuse University College of Law (J.D.); University of Delaware (B.A.)
- Prior Governmental Experience: U.S. Senator, New Castle County Councilmember, Delaware Public Defender’s Office
Jo Jorgensen
Libertarian
- Occupation: I am currently a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University
- Occupational Background: Prior to entering education, I was a business partner in a consulting firm, a marketing representative for IBM, and an owner and president of a software duplication company.
- Educational Background: I earned a B.S. in Psychology from Baylor University in 1979, followed by an MBA from Southern Methodist University, and then a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Clemson in 2002.
- Prior Governmental Experience: I was a candidate for the House of Representatives in South Carolina in 1992 and appeared on all fifty state ballots as the Libertarian candidate for vice president in 1996.
Howie Hawkins
Pacific Green
- Occupation: Retired Teamster
- Occupational Background: warehouse worker, construction worker
- Educational Background: Dartmouth College, 1975
- Prior Governmental Experience: Three-time Green Party candidate for New York governor in 2010, 2014, and 2018, each time receiving enough votes to qualify the Green Party for the ballot for 4 years. First US candidate to campaign for a Green New Deal in 2010.
Dario Hunter
Progressive
- Occupation: Rabbi
- Occupational Background: environmental attorney, teacher, educational administrator, anti-fracking and anti-war activist
- Educational Background: BA, Princeton University; LLB, University of Windsor; JD, University of Detroit Mercy; LLM, Wayne State University
- Prior Governmental Experience: Youngstown, Ohio Board of Education (2016-2020) ; Former Chair of the Mahoning Valley Pride Center
Chapter two: Vice President
Michael R Pence
Republican
- Occupation: Vice President of the United States of America
- Occupational Background: None Submitted
- Educational Background: Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, Hanover College.
- Prior Governmental Experience: Governor of Indiana, Congressman for Indiana's 6th Congressional District.
Kamala D Harris
Democrat
- Occupation: U.S. Senator for California
- Occupational Background: Attorney General, District Attorney
- Educational Background: University of California, Hastings College of the Law (J.D.) Howard University (B.A.)
- Prior Governmental Experience: Attorney General of California, District Attorney of San Francisco, Deputy District Attorney of Alameda County
Chapter three: U.S. Senator
Jo Rae Perkins
Republican
Occupation: Retired
- Occupational Background: Insurance Agent, Financial Advisor/Planner; Banker; Realtor; Office Management/Support; Business Owner
- Educational Background: Oregon State University BS-Political Science, Minor-Speech Communication; University Portland, Executive Certificate-Financial Planning; Linn-Benton Community College AS-Business Management
- Prior Governmental Experience: Albany Human Relations Commission, 2019 - Present; Albany Visitors Association Board Member and Chair; Senior Services Cascades West Council of Government, board member; As well as supporting numerous other community service and non-profit organizations.
Jeff Merkley
Democrat, Independent, Working Families
- Occupation: U.S. Senator
- Occupational Background: Portland Habitat for Humanity; Pentagon and Congressional Budget Office; World Affairs Council of Oregon
- Educational Background: Bachelor's, International Relations; Master's, Public Policy
- Prior Governmental Experience: State Representative and Oregon House Speaker
Ibrahim A Taher
Pacific Green, Progressive
- Occupation: self-employment
- Occupational Background: Teacher
- Educational Background: M.A. Philosophy
- Prior Governmental Experience: none
Gary Dye
Libertarian
- Occupation: Engineer
- Occupational Background: Engineer
- Educational Background: BSChE, BSMath, BSPhysics, MBA
- Prior Governmental Experience: Candidate
Chapter four: U.S. Representative
1st District
Suzanne Bonamici
Democrat, Working Families
- Occupation: U.S. Representative
- Occupational Background: Consumer Protection Attorney
- Educational Background: Lane Community College, AS; University of Oregon, BA, JD
- Prior Governmental Experience: Oregon State Legislator; Federal Trade Commission
Christopher C Christensen
Republican
- Occupation: Small Business owner, entrepreneur and artist.
- Occupational Background: Small business owner, public policy advocate, commercial brewer at Blitz-Weinhard brewery, artist, entrepreneur
- Educational Background: Attended Kindergarten in Tigard; Attended Chapman Elementary School grades 1-8; Lincoln High School Grades 9-10, Graduated from Jesuit High School; Attended University of San Diego, Bachelor's degree in English with minor(s) in Business Administration and Philosophy.
- Prior Governmental Experience: Prior city council candidate, affordable housing advocate, descendant of U.S. Congressman Omer Madison Kem, (Populist -NE)
2nd District
Cliff Bentz
Republican
- Occupation: Small business owner, Farmer
- Occupational Background: Rancher, legislator, farmer, attorney (water and business law)
- Educational Background: J.D. Lewis and Clark College; B.S. Eastern Oregon State College
- Prior Governmental Experience: State Representative (2008-2018); State Senator (2018-2020); Board Member, Ontario 8C School District (2005-2008); Commissioner, Oregon Water Resources Commission (1988-1995).
Alex Spenser
Democrat
- Occupation: Writer/Poet/Motivational-Speaker/Performance-Coach/Copperwright/Campaign-Strategist
- Occupational Background: Campaign-Strategist/Raz Mason for Oregon;Writer, Performance-Coach/Raz Mason for Oregon&Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Congress; Writer, Performance-Coach, Writing-Coach, Relationship-Coach - www.WordsWithWings.com
- Educational Background: Texas A&M University/Richland College
- Prior Governmental Experience: Campground Host-Lava Beds National Monument/-Death Valley National Park
3rd District
Earl Blumenauer
Democrat, Working Families
- Occupation: U.S. Congressman
- Occupational Background: Public Administrator
- Educational Background: Lewis and Clark College, B.A.; Northwestern School of Law, J.D.
- Prior Governmental Experience: Oregon State Legislature; Portland Community College Board; Multnomah County Commissioner; Portland City Commissioner
Joanna Harbour
Republican
- Occupation: Self-employed entrepreneur, independent caregiver
- Occupational Background: Attorney, business owner, office manager
- Educational Background: Willamette University College of Law, J.D.; Northwest Nazarene University, B.A., Political Science
- Prior Governmental Experience: Branding Committee, Estacada; Downtown and Riverside Advisory Committee, Estacada; Clackamas County Republican Precinct Committee Person
4th District
Peter DeFazio
Democrat, Independent, Working Families
- Occupation: U.S. Representative
- Occupational Background: Air Force Reserve
- Educational Background: Tufts University, University of Oregon, M.A.
- Prior Governmental Experience: Chair, Lane County Commission
Alek Skarlatos
Republican
- Occupation: Real Estate Investor, Public Speaker
- Occupational Background: Army National Guard Sniper, Author, Actor
- Educational Background: Roseburg High School, Umpqua Community College, Army Basic Leadership Course
- Prior Governmental Experience: National Guard Sniper
5th District
Amy Ryan Courser
Republican
- Occupation: Self Employed
- Occupational Background: Business Owner, Published Author
- Educational Background: College Graduate, NCAA Sports Official
- Prior Governmental Experience: Keizer City Councilor, Marion County Safety Committee, Budget Committee, Affordable Housing and Planning Commission
Kurt Schrader
Democrat
- Occupation: U.S. Congressman
- Occupational Background: Veterinarian; Small Businessman; Farmer
- Educational Background: Cornell University, B.A.; University of Illinois, B.S.; Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
- Prior Governmental Experience: State Senator; State Representative; Co-Chair, Joint Committee on Ways and Means; Canby Planning Commission.
Chapter five: Secretary of State
Nathalie Paravicini
Pacific Green, Progressive
- Occupation: Naturopathic Doctor, ND
- Occupational Background: Destination Management Co.: Owner Manager; Construction Equipment Latin America: Associate Publisher; Community Doula Program: Executive Director
- Educational Background: MBA, UofH, TX, Naturopathic Doctor, NUNM, OR
- Prior Governmental Experience: former Treasurer Gulfcoast Houston Association for Smog Prevention (GHASP), Gulf Coast CHIP Coalition, Episcopal Health Charities Technical Advisory Committee
Kyle Markley
Libertarian
- Occupation: Engineer, Intel
- Occupational Background: Microprocessor debug
- Educational Background: BS Computer Science, Iowa State University
- Prior Governmental Experience: Joint Interim Task Force on Campaign Finance Reform, member, 2015-2017
Kim Thatcher
Republican, Independent
- Occupation: Owner; KT Contracting and Highway Specialties, State Senator - District 13
- Occupational Background: Construction Projects Management
- Educational Background: Oregon City High, Portland State University
- Prior Governmental Experience: State Representative 2005-2014, Help America Vote Act State Steering Committee
Shemia Fagan
Democrat, Working Families
- Occupation: Senator, Civil Rights Attorney
- Occupational Background: Legislator, Attorney
- Educational Background: Lewis and Clark Law School
- Prior Governmental Experience: David Douglas School Board, State Representative
Chapter six: State Treasurer
Michael P Marsh
Constitution
- Occupation: Retired
- Occupational Background: Maintenance
- Educational Background: Fullerton Junior College
- Prior Governmental Experience: US Army 1968 -1971
Tobias Read
Democrat, Working Families
- Occupation: Oregon State Treasurer
- Occupational Background: Oregon State Representative, US Treasury Department, Willamette University
- Educational Background: University of Washington, Master’s of Business Administration, Willamette University, BA.
- Prior Governmental Experience: State Treasurer, 2017-present; State Representative, 2007-2016; Oregon Innovation Council; Oregon Business Development Commission.
Chris Henry
Independent, Progressive, Pacific Green
- Occupation: Union Truck Driver
- Occupational Background: UAW Aircraft Mechanic, Rockwell Int'l and McDonnell Douglas; Construction Equipment Operator
- Educational Background: Student, PSU
- Prior Governmental Experience: Boards: Oregon Consumer League; Oregon Voter Rights Coalition, Neighborhood Associations
Jeff Gudman
Republican
- Occupation: Financial Analyst, Investor
- Occupational Background: Treasurer, Controller
- Educational Background: MBA, Finance and Management, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania; BA, Economics, Pomona College
- Prior Governmental Experience: Lake Oswego City Council, Lake Oswego Budget Committee
Chapter seven: Attorney General
Ellen Rosenblum
Democrat, Independent, Working Families
- Occupation: Oregon Attorney General
- Occupational Background: Prosecutor; private practice; trial and appellate court judge
- Educational Background: University of Oregon, BS, JD
- Prior Governmental Experience: Oregon Attorney General; Oregon Court of Appeals Judge; Multnomah County District and Circuit Court Judge; Assistant United States Attorney
Michael Cross
Republican
- Occupation: Entrepreneur, Software Designer, Small Business Owner
- Occupational Background: Past United States Air Force, Bio & Green Fuels Developer, President Global Communications, President ClearWater Resources Corporation, President Pan Pacific Holdings, a Property Holding Company. President Super Green Fuels, a company engaged in developing Alternative Energy, Biodiesel, Biomass Waste to energy conversions using Anarobic Digester Equipment to produce Ecologically responsible Energy.
- Educational Background: US Air Force Technical Training, Leadership Training, Realtors School.
- Prior Governmental Experience: United States Military.
Chapter eight: Oregon Legislature
In addition to the races listed above, 16 of Oregon's 30 state senate seats are up for grabs in the 2020 general election.
Each of Oregon's state senators serves a four-year term and represents a district containing about 127,700 people.
See who represents your district in the Oregon Senate
All 60 seats in the Oregon House of Representatives are on the ballot in the 2020 general election.
Representatives in the Oregon Legislature serve two-year terms, and each represents about 63,850 citizens.
See who represents your district in the Oregon House