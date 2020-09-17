USPS mailers about early voting don't apply to Oregon, Washington

There's no need to request mail-in ballots in either state, despite what a mailer from the USPS says.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Every American received a seemingly well-intentioned reminder from the US Postal Service this month, telling voters they should request their mail-in ballots.

However, that advice doesn't apply to any Oregon or Washington (or Colorado) resident.

In Oregon, there is no early voting. Your ballot is automatically sent to you no matter what a couple of weeks before election day. This year, ballots will go out in mid-October.

In a statement, Oregon Sec. of State Bev Clarno's office told KGW, "Voters can rest assured that there are no changes in our election processes... there is no need to request a ballot and the postage is prepaid."

In Washington, the Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey sent a press release reminder to voters, saying they do not need to request mail-in ballots to vote in November.

“All registered voters in Clark county will receive ballots in the mail for the Nov. 3 general election,” said Kimsey in a press release.

Ballots for the general election in Washington state will be mailed on Friday, Oct. 16. Check your voter registration in Washington here.

Colorado's secretary of state took an even tougher stance, and sued the USPS for sending the state's voters "false statements that will confuse Colorado voters."