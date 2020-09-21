Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Oregon
Get details here for important dates in the upcoming Oregon general election, how to register and how to vote, state and local measures on the ballot and much more.
Election Day 2020 is less than two months away and it's shaping up to be an election unlike any we've seen.
Because of the pandemic, many voters are reluctant to vote in person and states are scrambling to adjust to a dramatic increase in mail-in votes and absentee ballots.
This voter guide will provide you with everything you need to know to get registered, keep track of key election dates, better understand the Oregon voting process and help make sure your vote is counted on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Even if you've been displaced by wildfires, do not have a permanent residence, will be out of the state on Election Day or have other special voting circumstances, you can still receive a ballot and vote in the 2020 general election.
Chapter one: Important election dates
The last day to register to vote in Oregon is on Oct. 13; the following day ballots will start going out to voters. Ballots will be due by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, so if you plan to mail yours in it must be postmarked by Oct. 27.
Here's a look at some key dates for voters in the 2020 general election:
- September 18 - Military/overseas ballots mailed
- September 21 - Absentee ballots available
- October 5 - Out of state ballots mailed
- October 5 - Last day to designate official ballot dropsites
- October 7 - 10 - Voters' Pamphlet mailed to all residential households
- October 13 - Voter Registration deadline
- October 14 - Ballots begin to be mailed to voters.
- October 27 - Last day to safely return your ballot by mail. After that date voters must use an official drop site.
- November 3 - General Election (ballots due by 8 p.m.)
Chapter two: How to register to vote
To register to vote in Oregon, you must be:
- A U.S. citizen
- A resident of Oregon
- At least 16 years old
If you are not yet 18 years old, you won't receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday.
What You Will Need
To register to vote online you will need an Oregon driver's license, permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon DMV.
If you don't have an Oregon driver's license, permit or ID card, you can still use the online voter registration application. The information you enter will display on a voter registration card, via PDF, that you will need to print, sign and deliver to your county elections office to complete your registration.
Registration Deadline
According to the secretary of state's office, "A new registrant must submit their online registration by 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific Time on the 21st calendar day before an election to be eligible to vote in that election."
That means you must register to vote in Oregon by Oct. 13
Alternative to Registering Online
Instead of registering to vote online you can print of a Voter Registration form, complete it by hand and return it to your county elections office.
Already Registered to Vote?
If you want to double-check you registration or party affiliation, or are not sure whether you are registered to vote, you can use Oregon's My Vote system to:
- Check if you are registered to vote
- View your voter registration information
- Update your voter registration
- Check the status of your ballot
- Find contact information for your county elections office
- Find contact information for your elected officials
- Find a ballot drop site
Chapter three: How voting by mail works
Oregon has been voting by mail for 20 years and consistently sees high voter turnout due to the ease of the process.
As a registered voter, you will receive a voter's pamphlet in early October (they'll be mailed by Oct. 10) to research the candidates and measures on the ballot in your county and statewide.
Soon after that you'll receive your ballot in the mail (they'll be sent out starting on Oct. 14). With your ballot, you'll receive a security envelope and a ballot return envelope, which you must sign before mailing the ballot or dropping it off.
That ballot return envelope can be dropped in the mail, by Oct. 27 at the latest, or taken to any official drop box across the state by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
From the secretary of state (2018): How It Works, Why It Works
After you've mailed your ballot or turned it in you can check on its status using the Oregon My Vote system. You can even sign up to get a text notification when your ballot is officially counted.
Chapter four: What you're voting on
The official Oregon Voters' Pamphlet is not available until the week of Oct. 5, as statements and measure arguments can still be appealed, edited and and changed.
But voters who want to get a head start on research can check the military/overseas voting guide for a look at:
- Partisan Candidates
- Nonpartisan candidates
- Measures
- Political party statements
Keep in mind, the candidate statements and measure arguments in the military/overseas voting guide are not final; the guide has not been edited for erroneous endorsements and is not accompanied by candidate photographs. Those edits will be made before the official pamphlet is released.
Oregon voters at any time can also see who has filed for state office in which race.
Chapter five: Are Oregon's elections secure?
Oregon voters began marking ballots that came to them in the mail back in the early 1980s.
According to former Secretary of State Phil Keisling, the tradition began with the Linn County elections clerk, who wondered why the county was sending sample ballots to voters and not the real thing. That soon changed, and in the mid to late 1980s, many local elections in Oregon featured ballots that were mailed to voters.
It really took off after the resignation of Oregon Senator Bob Packwood in 1995.
Keisling was the Secretary of State at the time and had just seen a fellow Democrat, Gov. John Kitzhaber, veto a bill passed by the Oregon Legislature that would have instituted vote by mail for statewide elections.
The election to replace Packwood gave Keisling the opening he needed.
“Under Oregon law that was a special election," he said. "And a special election could be done in this manner, and we had the nation’s first-ever federal election using all mailed out ballots to everybody and turnout went through the roof. Participation hit 66%."
The state never looked back. Voters passed the method for all elections in 1998 with a 69% yes vote. Fast forward 22 years and the country faces a general election in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.
Only Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Utah and Hawaii have full vote-by-mail systems. But many other states are thinking of adopting some form of it now. Voters are not as excited about standing next to each other in line for voting booths.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown thinks other states should make the switch.
“It’s very secure, its very cost-effective, and it’s extremely accessible to our voters. It’s one of the reasons we have one of the highest voter turnouts in the entire country. Because folks like to vote from their kitchen tables. It’s very, very accessible,” said Brown.
Like many, Gov. Brown noticed the long lines in Wisconsin during the primary election as voters tried to keep their distance from each other.
“I was horrified. I was horrified that the Legislature in Wisconsin would put people’s lives and health at risk,” said Brown.
While thousands waited in line, 71% of voters used absentee ballots to cast their votes.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said every state should move to the mail-in ballot.
“There’s no reason not to go to mail-in voting ever, particularly now when physical voting exposes everybody to risk. This is a no-brainer. It has increased participation, it has maintained security, it has been scandal and largely glitch-free. It's widely accepted by both parties. There is no reason to not do this,” he said.
At least one leading Republican, President Donald Trump, disagrees.
“Mail ballots, they cheat, OK? People cheat," he said. "Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country. They’re cheaters."
While there is no evidence to back that up, some Republican governors agree with the president and are resisting a move.
But in Oregon, the current Secretary of State, a Republican, said mail-in elections are indeed safe.
“I think after 20 years, we’ve proven that our system is very secure and voters love it,” said Bev Clarno. "The voters voted it in, they’ve never made an attempt to vote it out. I think they’re happy with it and I think it’s a 20-year history of success."
Some people, including the governors of Oregon and Washington, believe forcing people to line up at voting booths is a form of voter suppression, a way to keep the vote low.
“There has been a concerted effort to suppress voting in this country. And it is one of the most venal, un-American things I’ve ever seen in my time in politics," Inslee said. "Not only do we have to stop the voter suppression, we have to increase voter participation in general and I really hope that Washington and Oregon’s experience will be enjoyed by all Americans as soon as possible."
Keisling, the former Secretary of State warns that voters nationwide will find a way to avoid standing in those lines and worrying about coronavirus, whether political leaders like it or not.
"Be very clear-eyed that the alternative is one in which you will be flooded with absentee ballot requests from voters who have figured out this may be the only way they can vote without endangering their lives and they’re going to demand it,” said Keisling.
Timeline: History of vote by mail in Oregon
Chapter six: Live results on Election Day
KGW will bring you special coverage on Election Day 2020, including live results and analysis. And we'll have vote tallies live here as soon as they start coming in at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Results and post-election voting statistics will also be available from the Oregon Secretary of State's Office
Meanwhile voting history and past election statistics are available here.
Chapter seven: If you were displaced by Oregon wildfires
Hundreds of Oregonians have lost their homes in wildfires so far, and many more have been evacuated from their homes because of the threat of wildfires.
With Election Day just 50 days away, and mail-in ballots being sent out in mid-October, many Oregonians are rightfully asking how displaced individuals will be able to vote.
“The families and communities affected by the devastating wildfires across Oregon are in my thoughts and prayers," Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno said in a statement Tuesday. "For any Oregonians displaced from their home and concerned about voting in the general election this November, rest assured we have a plan and are working closely with local election officials to ensure you can receive your ballot, vote, and make your voices heard.”
People who don't have permanent housing - or no housing at all - can still vote. The same goes if you've lost your home in the fires. You need to provide a residential address and a mailing address for your voter registration.
The residential address can be the address of a shelter or somewhere else you're staying.
The mailing address is where your actual ballot will be delivered. If your mailing address is your home that burned down or was evacuated, your ballot will not be delivered.
Instead, you can put down the address of where you're staying, a PO box, or even the county elections office. If you do that, you can pick up your ballot at the elections office and return it there, to any mailbox or use a ballot drop box.
If you need to update your voter registration because of the fires, you need to do it by Oct. 13 here - that's the deadline to vote in the November election.
The Secretary of State's office sent out the frequently asked questions below and provided this link for more resources.
How can I receive my ballot if I have been displaced by wildfires?
- Ballots will start being mailed October 14. If you know an address where you will be able to receive mail then, you can add a temporary mailing address at oregonvotes.gov/myvote.
- If you want, you may also use this paper form to provide us with a temporary address.
- You can pick up all of your mail (including ballots once they are mailed) at the post office that serves your permanent residence address.
- Contact your county election office after October 1 for additional options they may have for pickup. Find your county election office here.
If I submit a change of address through USPS, will my ballot be forwarded to the new address?
No. Ballots are unable to be forwarded. It is one of the security features of our system. You must inform election officials of your temporary address using one of the methods above in order to have your ballot sent there.
Do I need to register to vote from my temporary address?
No. You do not need to re-register to vote if you are living somewhere temporarily because you have been displaced by wildfires. You just need to let us know where to mail your ballot by one of the methods above.
Will I be able to vote on the local measures where my permanent address is located, even if I am temporarily living outside that area?
Yes. The ballot you receive will contain the contests for your residential address, not your temporary mailing address.
What if my mailbox was destroyed?
If mail cannot be delivered to your home or mailbox, it will be held at your local post office and you can pick it up there.