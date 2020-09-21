Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Oregon

Get details here for important dates in the upcoming Oregon general election, how to register and how to vote, state and local measures on the ballot and much more.

Even if you've been displaced by wildfires, do not have a permanent residence, will be out of the state on Election Day or have other special voting circumstances , you can still receive a ballot and vote in the 2020 general election.

This voter guide will provide you with everything you need to know to get registered, keep track of key election dates, better understand the Oregon voting process and help make sure your vote is counted on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Because of the pandemic, many voters are reluctant to vote in person and states are scrambling to adjust to a dramatic increase in mail-in votes and absentee ballots.

Election Day 2020 is less than two months away and it's shaping up to be an election unlike any we've seen.

Here's a look at some key dates for voters in the 2020 general election:

The last day to register to vote in Oregon is on Oct. 13; the following day ballots will start going out to voters. Ballots will be due by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, so if you plan to mail yours in it must be postmarked by Oct. 27.

If you want to double-check you registration or party affiliation, or are not sure whether you are registered to vote, you can use Oregon's My Vote system to:

Instead of registering to vote online you can print of a Voter Registration form , complete it by hand and return it to your county elections office .

That means you must register to vote in Oregon by Oct. 13

According to the secretary of state's office, "A new registrant must submit their online registration by 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific Time on the 21st calendar day before an election to be eligible to vote in that election."

If you don't have an Oregon driver's license, permit or ID card, you can still use the online voter registration application . The information you enter will display on a voter registration card, via PDF, that you will need to print, sign and deliver to your county elections office to complete your registration.

To register to vote online you will need an Oregon driver's license, permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon DMV.

If you are not yet 18 years old, you won't receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday.

To register to vote in Oregon, you must be:

After you've mailed your ballot or turned it in you can check on its status using the Oregon My Vote system . You can even sign up to get a text notification when your ballot is officially counted.

From the secretary of state (2018): How It Works, Why It Works

That ballot return envelope can be dropped in the mail, by Oct. 27 at the latest, or taken to any official drop box across the state by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Soon after that you'll receive your ballot in the mail (they'll be sent out starting on Oct. 14). With your ballot, you'll receive a security envelope and a ballot return envelope, which you must sign before mailing the ballot or dropping it off.

As a registered voter, you will receive a voter's pamphlet in early October (they'll be mailed by Oct. 10) to research the candidates and measures on the ballot in your county and statewide.

Oregon has been voting by mail for 20 years and consistently sees high voter turnout due to the ease of the process.

Oregon voters at any time can also see who has filed for state office in which race.

Keep in mind, the candidate statements and measure arguments in the military/overseas voting guide are not final; the guide has not been edited for erroneous endorsements and is not accompanied by candidate photographs. Those edits will be made before the official pamphlet is released.

But voters who want to get a head start on research can check the military/overseas voting guide for a look at:

The official Oregon Voters' Pamphlet is not available until the week of Oct. 5, as statements and measure arguments can still be appealed, edited and and changed.

Chapter five : Are Oregon's elections secure?

Oregon voters began marking ballots that came to them in the mail back in the early 1980s.

According to former Secretary of State Phil Keisling, the tradition began with the Linn County elections clerk, who wondered why the county was sending sample ballots to voters and not the real thing. That soon changed, and in the mid to late 1980s, many local elections in Oregon featured ballots that were mailed to voters.

It really took off after the resignation of Oregon Senator Bob Packwood in 1995.

Keisling was the Secretary of State at the time and had just seen a fellow Democrat, Gov. John Kitzhaber, veto a bill passed by the Oregon Legislature that would have instituted vote by mail for statewide elections.

The election to replace Packwood gave Keisling the opening he needed.

“Under Oregon law that was a special election," he said. "And a special election could be done in this manner, and we had the nation’s first-ever federal election using all mailed out ballots to everybody and turnout went through the roof. Participation hit 66%."

The state never looked back. Voters passed the method for all elections in 1998 with a 69% yes vote. Fast forward 22 years and the country faces a general election in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Utah and Hawaii have full vote-by-mail systems. But many other states are thinking of adopting some form of it now. Voters are not as excited about standing next to each other in line for voting booths.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown thinks other states should make the switch.

“It’s very secure, its very cost-effective, and it’s extremely accessible to our voters. It’s one of the reasons we have one of the highest voter turnouts in the entire country. Because folks like to vote from their kitchen tables. It’s very, very accessible,” said Brown.

Like many, Gov. Brown noticed the long lines in Wisconsin during the primary election as voters tried to keep their distance from each other.

“I was horrified. I was horrified that the Legislature in Wisconsin would put people’s lives and health at risk,” said Brown.

While thousands waited in line, 71% of voters used absentee ballots to cast their votes.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said every state should move to the mail-in ballot.

“There’s no reason not to go to mail-in voting ever, particularly now when physical voting exposes everybody to risk. This is a no-brainer. It has increased participation, it has maintained security, it has been scandal and largely glitch-free. It's widely accepted by both parties. There is no reason to not do this,” he said.

At least one leading Republican, President Donald Trump, disagrees.

“Mail ballots, they cheat, OK? People cheat," he said. "Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country. They’re cheaters."

While there is no evidence to back that up, some Republican governors agree with the president and are resisting a move.

But in Oregon, the current Secretary of State, a Republican, said mail-in elections are indeed safe.

“I think after 20 years, we’ve proven that our system is very secure and voters love it,” said Bev Clarno. "The voters voted it in, they’ve never made an attempt to vote it out. I think they’re happy with it and I think it’s a 20-year history of success."

Some people, including the governors of Oregon and Washington, believe forcing people to line up at voting booths is a form of voter suppression, a way to keep the vote low.

“There has been a concerted effort to suppress voting in this country. And it is one of the most venal, un-American things I’ve ever seen in my time in politics," Inslee said. "Not only do we have to stop the voter suppression, we have to increase voter participation in general and I really hope that Washington and Oregon’s experience will be enjoyed by all Americans as soon as possible."

Keisling, the former Secretary of State warns that voters nationwide will find a way to avoid standing in those lines and worrying about coronavirus, whether political leaders like it or not.