Wildfire destroys 4 structures near Mosier

The fire is burning in both fields and forest land between Mosier and the Dalles, which is 15 miles to the east. The exact cause is unclear, but it is human-caused.

MOSIER, Ore. — Four structures have burned near Mosier after a wildfire broke out Wednesday afternoon. Locals said at least two were homes but a fire spokesman could not confirm that.

Early Thursday afternoon two daredevil firefighting pilots flew over to drop water on the growing blaze. It is south of Mosier and burning east toward The Dalles but is still miles away.

Helicopters joined the attack as the afternoon heat and winds brought the smoldering forest fire back to life.

Crews know to always worry about the gorge wind.

“The sides that are going to be primarily affected – that we’re concerned about today is the south and east side of the fire – keeping a good eye on that,” said said spokesman Rich Tyler with the Oregon Fire Marshal’s office. “This afternoon the winds are projected to be 8-12 miles an hour gusting to 30.”

It started around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. The exact cause is unclear, but it is human-caused.

In just over five hours it grew to 500 acres – then nearly 800 by 1 a.m.

As many as 900 people were told to leave their homes, including a man named Rusty.

“It was kind of a cluster, you know,” said Rusty, who evacuated his home. “Everyone just escaping. And lots of traffic going past each other.”

Now he worries about his neighbor’s properties…

Charles Keller is another resident who left in a hurry Wednesday night.

“It was chaotic,” he said. “I mean last thing you want to hear is level three. Yeah. Scary deal. Fire is never a good - never a good thing.”

The fire is burning in both fields and forest land between Mosier and the Dalles, which is 15 miles to the east.

There are many homes and ranches in between, and those who live in this country know this is a dangerous season.

“We’ve lived here a long time,” said Michael McKeg, who also evacuated. “Wildfire is just a fact of life. And we spend a lot of time every spring mowing and shedding and the like to maintain a buffer.”

It’s a buffer around their homes to keep fire away. And it’s a buffer that may be tested over the next couple of days.