Fire breaks out in Columbia River Gorge near Mosier

Photos on social media show large plumes of smoke coming up from the fire.

MOSIER, Ore. — A fire has broken out near Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch is being inundated with calls about the fire. Area fire departments and the sheriff’s office are responding. The sheriff’s office said to avoid the area of Mosier Creek, Carrol Road, State Road and Dry Creek Road.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said it became aware of the fire between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. An official with the agency said the fire is in the Mosier Creek area. Mosier is located east of Hood River and west of The Dalles.

People in the area have reported windy conditions. KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino said there are about 15 mph winds in the area.

@KGWNews @NWSPortland Fire out near the gorge, near Mosier Creek to be exact. Just started a few mins ago, and very windy in the area. pic.twitter.com/3NT6wPnQtu — Jorge L Chavez (@JorgeLChavez3) August 12, 2020