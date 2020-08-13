'I got everything that I could': Evacuees recount scary night as Mosier Creek Fire spreads

Evacuees are staying at the Shilo Inn in The Dalles. The inn was set up as a temporary shelter by the Red Cross.

MOSIER, Ore. — It was a scary night for people who were given orders to evacuate late Wednesday as the Mosier Creek Wildfire began to spread.

The wildfire, located near the town of Mosier, west of The Dalles in the Columbia River Gorge, has grown to 800 acres and is only 5% contained. The fire started Wednesday afternoon and by evening, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office had started issuing evacuation orders.

A man named Rusty, who preferred to give only his first name, lives nearby. He said the flames near his house forced him to leave Wednesday night.

"Everyone was just escaping," Rusty said. "Lots of traffic going past each other. I got everything that I could."

Rusty and other evacuees are staying at the Shilo Inn in The Dalles. The inn was set up as a temporary shelter by the Red Cross.

Charles Keller said he's lived in Mosier a long time and this is the first time he's had to evacuate.

"It was chaotic," Keller said. "The last thing you want to hear is a Level 3 [evacuation notice]. It's a scary deal. Fire is never a good thing."

Evacuees who spoke to KGW said they hope to get back into their homes Thursday. They said they're worried about their homes but are grateful to have a place to stay.

"It's huge," Keller said. "When I heard it on the radio, I was like, 'Wow.' I made the phone call and they took care of everything. The Red Cross helped out big time."