Oregon National Guard troops assist firefighters battling the Rum Creek Fire

51 Oregon National Guard troops arrived in Josephine County on Aug. 28 to help assist with road closures. The fire has burned over 19,000 acres.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Soldiers and airmen with the Oregon National Guard and are lending a helping hand in battling the Rum Creek Fire burning in Southern Oregon.

The wildfire, sparked by lightning on August 17, has since burned over 19,000 acres and was 34% contained as of Monday afternoon.

A total of 51 Guardsmen are currently deployed on the Rum Creek Fire. Crews were working extra hard Monday tonight to gain more containment on the blaze before Tuesday's Fire Weather Watch.

"We are thrilled to be able to come and do this and support our communities," said Tyler Perry, a spokesman for the National Guard.

The troops deployed late last month after the Rum Creek Fire took off, exploding in acreage.

Perry said that they were prepared to get a call for help. They received that call for assistance on August 27 and arrived the following day.

“That cold front came through that Friday and blew up the fire into a situation where (fire crews needed) all hands on deck," said Perry. “You know, we need to be there as soon as possible.”

With less than 24 hours' notice for some, guardsmen made it to Josephine County and instantly started helping firefighters and law enforcement with their efforts. While many troops are trained to help mop up alongside firefighters, this crew of 51 soldiers were called to assist with traffic and closures.

"We perform a function where we are manning roadblocks 24/7 and that serves a couple of different purposes,” said Perry. “One is to keep looters (out) and it provides a deterrent to bad actors who are looking for an opportunity to get in while people are being evacuated."

Perry said that the National Guard has helped out quite a bit with wildfires throughout the last six years. This year, they've worked ahead and placed a few units on standby to help out with ongoing wildfires, which Perry said is rewarding for all of them.

“We have members of the community that come up and will give us treats or a lot of appreciation,” said Perry. “And so, we have that direct interaction and feedback from the general public. And it makes our troops in our airman feel really good to be able to be out here supporting them."

National Guard units could stay assisting the Rum Creek Fire for a total of 14 days, or more if needed.

Firefighters have made headway on the Rum Creek Fire, but they are bracing for hotter temperatures, drier conditions and gusty winds on Tuesday.

“That could create the weather conditions for very active fire behavior,” said Marcus Kauffman, spokesperson with the Oregon Department of Forestry. Firefighters are “trying to get the perimeter of the fire as buttoned up as possible,” he said.

Officials may reposition resources to areas that may see fire growth due to warmer conditions, including on the northern side of the Rogue River, Kauffman said.

There are 1,941 firefighters and 25 helicopters tackling the blaze, Kauffman added.

The fire is burning about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Grants Pass. Six structures, including two homes, had burned as of Monday. Officials in Josephine County have issued evacuation warnings for certain areas.

The Double Creek Fire, Wallowa County

Two additional task forces arrived in northeastern Oregon on Monday to tackle the Double Creek fire, authorities said, increasing the total number of firefighters there to 401.

Fire officials hope the boost in manpower and favorable weather conditions will help them get the blaze under control. As of Monday, the fire was 0% contained and had burned 68 square miles (176 square kilometers) in a remote area near the Idaho state line, prompting evacuation orders in some areas.

Sunday and Monday “were really good windows of opportunity as we saw lower temperatures," said Brian Richardson, a spokesperson for the Oregon State Fire Marshal. “Winds were a lot more calm than what we had seen, especially on Saturday when we saw the significant expansion of the fire.”

The Double Creek Fire grew tenfold in size on Saturday, from 6 square miles to nearly 60 square miles (15 to 155 square kilometers) by Sunday morning. In response, Gov. Kate Brown issued a declaration allowing the state fire marshal to take command and send other agency resources to help local firefighters.

The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office has issued a “Go Now” evacuation alert for the town of Imnaha and south to Freezeout Road, about 20 miles (32 kilometers). Authorities have warned other nearby areas to be ready for a possible evacuation.

Task forces are focusing on protecting lives and structures around Imnaha. Firefighters have cleared brush and bulldozers have cleared vegetation along powerlines on the Imnaha River, the Oregon State Fire Marshal said.